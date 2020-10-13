WISCONSIN DELLS — Lake Mills senior forward Drew Stoddard broke a scoreless tie in the 63rd minute in a 2-0 victory over Wisconsin Dells in a Capitol Conference game at Woodside Sports Complex on Tuesday.
Senior forward John Wilke added an insurance goal in the 80th minute as the L-Cats improved to 6-3-1.
Lake Mills, the eighth-ranked team in this week's Division 3 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, is unbeaten in its last four outings.
The L-Cats host Lakeside Lutheran on Monday at 6:45 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 2, WISCONSIN DELLS 0
Lake Mills 0 2 — 2
Wisconsin Dells 0 0 — 0
Second half: LM — Stoddard, 62:00; Wilke, 79:00.
