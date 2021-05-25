POYNETTE -- Luther Prep's softball team hung tough with conference co-leading Poynette but fell 7-2 in a Capitol North road game on Tuesday.

Brooke Steinhorst struck out 10 in seven innings, allowing three hits and two earned while walking two for the Pumas, who are 7-1 in league play.

LPS starter Emma Bortulin allowed seven runs (two earned) on five hits, striking out six and walking seven, over six frames.

Poynette scored five times in the sixth to break it open.

Sadie Bolton and Lydia Lindemann had two-out run-scoring singles in the seventh for the Phoenix (2-12, 0-8 Capitol). LPS had three singles total and was outhit, 5-3.

POYNETTE 7, LUTHER PREP 2

Luther Prep  000  000  2  —  2  3  3

Poynette  000  115  x  —  7  5  2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP: E. Bortulin (L; 6-5-7-2-6-7); Poy: Steinhorst (W; 7-3-2-2-10-2).

Leading hitters — Poy: Gest 2x4 (2B), Lowenberg 2x4.

