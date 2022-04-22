Watertown’s boys tennis team swept the singles flights as part of a 6-1 win over Beaver Dam on Thursday at the Brandt-Quirk tennis courts.
The Goslings improved to 2-0 in conference with the win.
“We always look forward to playing Beaver Dam,” Watertown boys tennis coach Andy Dobbins said.
“It’s a fun and friendly rivalry for our tennis programs. The guys were excited for this one and they came to play. Despite the lack of practice time we have shown some steady improvement, but have also had to do some learning on the fly. This is an experienced group with eight seniors, and they know how to make adjustments.”
Dylan Geske, Owen Harris, Trevor Bird and Jackson Barta each won in straight sets in the singles flights.
Sean Kelliher and Owen Zingler won in straight sets at No. 2 doubles, as did Gavin Schlender and Jameson Stocks at No. 3 doubles. Jake Olszewski and Eli Zubke lost at No. 1 doubles.
“Sean and Owen had a big win and were tested for the first time this season,” Dobbins said.
“They had to battle from behind in the first set and won some big points to pull it out. They are both tremendous competitors and embrace challenges on the court. I love the energy and enthusiasm they bring to our team.
“Gavin and Jameson were dominant once again. Both of these guys are quick and they can cover the entire court. Both of them hit nice groundstrokes and just put the ball in play. I am really impressed with how they are playing as a team.
“Jake and Eli faced a tough opponent that really attacked the net and took us out of our comfort zone. But I was really proud of how they adjusted in the second set and kept it close. They can take a lot from that. Making the jump from No. 3 doubles to No. 1 isn’t easy, but these two are ready for it and are going to have a lot of success.”
Watertown takes part in the Beaver Dam Tournament on Saturday.
