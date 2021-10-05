Jefferson sophomore Payton Schmidt putts during a Rock Valley mini meet at Prairie Woods Golf Course in Avalon on Sept. 8. Schmidt tied for medalist honors with an 82 at Tuesday’s WIAA Division 2 girls golf sectional at Trappers Turn Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells, advancing to next week’s state tournament at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona.
Lakeside Lutheran junior Ava Heckmann hits a recovery shot during a Rock Valley mini meet at Prairie Woods Golf Course in Avalon on Sept. 8. Heckmann shot 88 at Tuesday’s WIAA Division 2 girls golf sectional at Trappers Turn Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells and won a playoff to advance to next week’s state tournament to be held at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona.
WISCONSIN DELLS — Five months after coming up short in a three-for-one playoff at sectionals, Payton Schmidt punched her ticket to state.
Schmidt, a sophomore for the Jefferson girls golf team, shot 82 to tie for medalist honors at Tuesday’s WIAA Division 2 sectional held at Trappers Turn in Wisconsin Dells, nabbing one of the individual qualifier spots.
Lakeside Lutheran junior Ava Heckmann defeated Osseo-Fairchild junior Trinity Knudtson in a two-hole playoff to secure the last individual spot. Heckmann, who made par on the second hole of the Lake Course to advance, tied for fourth overall in the 48-player field.
Schmidt shot 40 on the Arbor Course before turning in a 42 on the Lake Course, tying for low round of the day with Arcadia/Independence senior Hallie Tulip.
“Payton had a great front nine, firing a 40 with a birdie on the par-four fifth hole,” Jefferson girls golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. “I knew she was in the lead after nine holes and the back nine is super tough. On some holes, we just laid up short and played for an up-and-down par or a two-putt bogey.
“She made a big par on the par-five 12th and then coming in on 18, she made a 20-foot putt for par and the excitement poured out from her and her teammates watching her. It was a cool scene that I’ll never forget as a dad/coach.”
Arcadia/Independence won the team title with a 376 and Edgewood shot 392, both advancing to state. Lakeside Lutheran (396) was third and Jefferson (401) took fourth.
For the Warriors, who were seeking consecutive trips to the state tournament, sophomores Breezy Roman (101) and Brooke Parkhurst (102) and senior Kaylea Affeld (105) also scored.
For the Eagles, freshman AJ Bilau shot 98, sophomore Grace Behm shot 101 and senior Anna Koehler shot 120.
“This is a super tough course overall at Trappers and the girls played pretty good,” Coach Schmidt said. “Bilau had a great front nine with a 44. Looking forward to watching her develop the next few years. Behm played great also and our two seniors Anna and Riley (Madden) finished up their high school careers at team sectionals. So proud and happy for both of them as awesome senior leaders.”
The state tournament at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona is 36 holes, beginning on Monday.
Team scores: Arcadia/Independence 376, Madison Edgewood 392, Lakeside Lutheran 396, Jefferson 401, East Troy 414, Osseo-Fairchild 422, Wisconsin Dells 431, La Crosse Aquinas 436.
