KENOSHA — Lakeside Lutheran freshman Mark Garcia was less than 10 seconds off the top time at the Angel Invitational on Saturday at University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
Garcia placed second to lead the Warrior boys to a fifth-place finish with 97 points in the seven-team invitational. The first-year Warrior runner clocked in with a time of 17 minutes, 44 seconds in the 68-runner race. Mason Raasch of Port Washington took the top time with a 17:34.
Port Washington won the Division 2 race with 34 points.
The Lakeside Lutheran girls placed fourth overall in their seven-team race with 93 points. Port Washington also took first on the girls side with 42 points.
Lakeside Lutheran freshman Cameron Weiland finished fourth in the boys race with a time of 17:55. Lakeside was rounded out with junior Jonathan Abel (20:07) and freshmen Daniel Ertman (20:16) and Markus Rabehl (21:12).
The Warrior girls were paced by freshman Paige Krahn, who took 10th with a time of 22:19. Sophomore Abigail Minning finished in 22:25, good for 11th. Freshman Mia Krahn also was in the top 20 with a 17th-place finish (23:09).
Lakeside Lutheran also had scores from sophomore Rose Hissom (23:59, 27th) and junior Mya Hemling (24:03, 28th). The Warriors compete Saturday at the Watertown triangular.
