JUNEAU — Dodgeland’s girls basketball team celebrated its home opener the same way it closed out the home slate last season, with a win over Palmyra-Eagle.
Junior forward Adrienne Bader scored 16 of her game-high 20 points in the first half, and the rest of the Trojans picked up the scoring in the second half in a 44-32 win over the Panthers on Tuesday.
Dodgeland trailed 21-20 at halftime, then held P-E to 11 second half points.
“Balanced scoring helped us get going in the second half, and we really rebounded well,” Dodgeland girls basketball coach Barry Hinrichsen said. “We also switched some things up defensively, which gave them some problems.”
Bader grabbed 11 rebounds as part of a double-double and came up with four steals. Junior guard Miranda Firari provided nine points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Dodgeland travels to Oshkosh to take on Lourdes Academy on Tuesday.
DODGELAND 44,
PALMYRA-EAGLE 32
Palmyra-Eagle 21 11 — 32
Dodgeland 20 24 — 44
Palmyra-Eagle (fg-ft-tp) — Fredrick 3 0-0 7, Czesinski 2 2-2 6, Koss 1 0-0 2, Koutsky 2 0-0 4, Kysely 1 1-4 3, Cowsert 1 0-0 2, Ma. Nettesheim 2 0-0 4, Mo. Netteshiem 2 0-0 4 Totals 14 3-10 32
Dodgeland (fg-ft-tp) — Blome 1 0-0 2, Schreier 1 0-0 3, Peplinski 1 0-0 2, Firari 3 3-6 9, Cramer 1 0-0 2, Hodgson 3 0-0 6, Bader 8 4-5 20, Totals 18 7-13 44
Three-point goals — PE (Fredrick 1), D (Schreier 1)
Total fouls — PE 11, D 15
