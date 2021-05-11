Jackson Heiman had the go-ahead single in the sixth as the Luther Prep baseball team held off Winnebago Lutheran Academy 3-2 in a nonconference game at LPS on Monday.
Kyle Schupmann went 2-for-3 with a double as the Phoenix (6-2) won their fifth straight game.
“This was a tough ballgame tonight,” Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said. “Both teams had some good pitching and timely defense.
“You have to give junior Kyle Schupmann credit for some heads up baserunning. After a base hit in the fourth, he stole second then third and then trotted home on a wild pitch. That tied the game at 1-1. Considering he was only the second runner to reach base for us at that the time and we were behind 1-0, it was a huge boost for our team.
“Offensively, we hit a number of good hard shots, but it was one of those days when the hard hit balls can’t seem to find a hole. Until, that is, Kyle Schupmanm and junior Jackson Heiman putting back-to-back hard shots together in the sixth, which broke the tie.”
Reliever John Meyer earned the win, working a clean sixth inning before surrendering a solo shot top start the seventh, and Marcus Winkel got the save after entering to record the last three outs, allowing one hit and striking out one to slam the door.
“Sophomore Parker Winghart battled hard on the mound,” Kiecker said. “He was overthrowing his fastball and having trouble keeping it in the strike zone at times. But he did get us through four innings only giving up one run.
“Marcus Winkel came in after WLA junior Ethan Cole hit a towering shot off the gymnasium roof in right field in the top of the seventh. We went to junior Marcus Winkel to face the meat of their order. He gave up a single but shut down the other three batters he faced.”
WLA got on the board first with an RBI single by Cody Arthurs in the second inning. Schupmann tied things after stealing third and scoring on a wild pitch in the fourth.
Schupmann doubled with two down to start the rally in the sixth. After Schupmann stole third, Heiman singled him home on a 1-1 pitch sent to right field. Heiman then scored after the WLA shortstop committed an error on a ground ball hit by Parker Winghart.
Ethan Cole led off the seventh with a homer for the Vikings to cut the deficit to one.
Winghart started for the Phoenix, striking out six and walking three over five innings. He surrendered one earned and three hits.
“Credit WLA with playing a good game and the Phoenix for finding a way to win tonight,” Kiecker said.
LUTHER PREP 3,
WINNEBAGO LUTHERAN 2
Winnebago Luth. 010 000 1 — 2 5 1
Luther Prep 000 102 x — 3 6 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — WL: Trewin (3-1-0-0-3-0), Galeske (L; 3-5-3-3-1-0); LP: Winghart (5-3-1-1-6-3), Meyer (W; 1-1-1-1-1-1), Winkel (SV; 1-1-0-0-1-0).
Leading hitters — WL: E. Cole (HR), Kuske 3x4; LP: Schupmann 2x3 (2B).
