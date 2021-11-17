The red-hot Rockford Regents shot their way to a big win Tuesday, taking a 96-68 win to deny Maranatha’s men’s basketball team a winning home opener.
Malachi Herbster hit a career-high 13 points while Josh Davis led Maranatha (0-5) with 15. Rockford (3-1) showcased its depth, scoring 48 bench points on the night.
The Regents had the hot start but the Sabercats worked themselves back into the game with a big and energetic crowd behind them.
Mike Mertes hit a three to cut the Rockford lead down to seven, and Caleb Moultrie connected his second three of the half to make it a four-point game with four minutes remaining. But a couple of late turnovers made key differences in the momentum and possession, as the Sabercats saw Rockford slip away to go into halftime with a 17-point lead.
One difference in the first half was Rockford’s relative depth, as they had nine student-athletes put up points while limiting Maranatha to just five.
It took the Sabercats over three minutes to put points up in the second half, as Rockford showed no signs of slowing down at the other end of the court.
The Regents kept finding the open looks as they shot their way to a 30-point lead at 13:38 on the clock and never looked back, shooting just below the 50-percent mark.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.