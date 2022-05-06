Phoenix shut out Eagles Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email May 6, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Noah Koelpin won in straight sets at No. 2 singles in Luther Prep's 7-0 win over Jefferson on Thursday at LPS. Kevin Wilson Buy Now Jason Horn won in straight sets at No. 3 singles in Luther Prep's 7-0 win over Jefferson on Thursday at LPS. Kevin Wilson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Luther Prep's boys tennis won every match in straight sets for a 7-0 victory over Jefferson on Thursday at LPS.The Phoenix improved to 6-4 overall and 4-1 in the Rock Valley Conference.LUTHER PREP 7, JEFFERSON 0SinglesNo. 1 - Judd Guse (LP) def. Aidan Turner (J) 6-0, 6-0No. 2 - Noah Koelpin (LP) def. Eduardo Medina (J) 6-4, 6-0No. 3 - Jason Horn (LP) def. Jacob Jurcek (J) 6-2, 6-3No. 4 - Sean Kappl (LP) def. Ivan Perez (J) 6-0, 6-0DoublesNo. 1 - Matthew Koelpin/Johannes Bourman (LP) def. Zephyr Marek/Tobias Weisensel (J) 6-0 , 6-0No. 2 - Ben Frick/Ethan Busse (LP) def. Matthew Buchholz/Cole Huebel (J) 6-2, 6-3No. 3 - Abram Steinbrenner/Ned Steinbrenner (LP) received forfeit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 5-6
