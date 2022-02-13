ONALASKA -- Senior forward Claire Liddicoat scored 11 points in the Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team's 42-35 win at Onalaska Luther on Saturday.

The Warriors (15-8) led 25-14 at the break and got nine points apiece from junior guards Marin Riesen and Jenna Shadoski, who also added seven rebounds. Senior forward Lily Schuetz had five points, 11 boards.

"This was a long way to go and play a game, but we probably had to travel the furthest to play one of our best defensive games of the season thus far," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said.

"It was a low-scoring game and we know we left a few points off the scoreboard, but when you play back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday, you have to worry a bit about legs. We have to get used to that when the postseason comes.

"It was fun to travel to Luther. I have many friends that coach and teach there. It was like a college reunion and my girls fought hard and found a way to win on the road. Every win is precious."

The Knights (16-6), who were led by a game-high 14 points from Bemidji State recruit Rachel Koenig, had a six-game win streak halted and shot just 3-for-12 from the stripe.

The Warriors host Columbus on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. to conclude the regular season.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 42,

ONALASKA LUTHER 35

Lakeside 25 17 -- 42

Luther 14 21 -- 35

Lakeside Lutheran (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Shadoski 3 2-2 9, Schuetz 2 1-5 5, Heckmann 0 3-4 3, Paske 1 3-4 5, Liddicoat 5 1-2 11, Riesen 4 0-0 9. Totals 15 10-17 42.

Onalaska Luther -- Zenke 2 2-6 7, Koenig 6 1-6 14, Neumeister 2 0-0 5, Matzke 4 0-0 9. Totals 14 3-12 35.

3-point goals -- LL (Shadoski 1, Riesen 1) 2; OL (Zenke 1, Koenig 1, Neumeister 1, Matzke 1) 4.

Total fouls -- LL 9, OL 15.

