WATERLOO — Brenna Huebner and Michaela Riege both homered for Waterloo’s softball team in a 13-3 Capitol South win over Belleville on Tuesday.
Riege hit a two-run shot to center in the second inning. Huebner hit a solo shot to center in the fourth. Kamden Fitzgerald added a two-run single during Waterloo’s seven run rally in the third inning.
Grace Marty earned the decision, allowing three earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts and four walks over four innings.
Waterloo improved to 4-3 in conference with the win.
WATERLOO 13, BELLEVILLE 3
Belleville 000 30 — 3 5 2
Waterloo 237 1X — 13 11 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — B (Prochaska L 4-11-13-11-1-5), W (Marty W, 4-5-3-3-4-4, Schneider 1-0-0-0-2-1)
Leading hitters — B (Stampfli 2x2, Ehlert RBI, Simmons 2BI), W (Jaehnke 3x3, RBI, Riege 2x3, HR, 3BI, Huebner HR, 2BI, Baumann RBI, Hush RBI, Fitzgerald 2BI)
Monday’s game
WATERLOO 12, PARDEEVILLE 0
PARDEEVILLE — Waterloo collected 12 hits including seven for extra bases in a 12-0 romp over Pardeeville on Monday.
Michaela Riege and Abbie Gier each hit a double and a triple and drove in three runs. Sophia Schneider drove in two runs. Grace Marty earned the decision, allowing no runs on four hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
WATERLOO 12, PARDEEVILLE 0
Waterloo 003 27 — 12 12 1
Pardeeville 000 00 — 0 4 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — W (Marty W 5-4-0-0-6-0), P (Ott L 5-12-12-11-5-4)
Leading hitters — W (Jaehnke RBI, Riege 2x4, 2B, 3B, 3BI, Gier 3x4, 2B, 3B, 3BI, Huebner 2B, RBI, Freund 2B, Baumann RBI, Schneider 2x4, 2BI, Fitzgerald RBI)
