Monona Grove may be uncharacteristically dwelling in the Badger East cellar these days, but that doesn’t mean the Silver Eagles don’t come to play every night.
“They don’t quit,” Watertown boys basketball coach Jim O’Leary said. “They lost to Milton by two, Stoughton by two and Waunakee by five. They’ve got a lot of guys who aren’t afraid to shoot.”
That being said, Watertown afforded MG plenty of respect while giving no quarter.
Senior guard Oliver Meyers scored 21 of his game-high 25 points in the first half to lead Watertown to a convincing 69-58 win over Monona Grove on Thursday at WHS.
Meyers made all six of his 3-pointers in the first half, including a four-point play to cap it off to help Watertown (9-11, 7-5 in conference) take a 46-33 lead into the break.
Monona Grove (5-15, 1-10) trimmed the lead to nine points in the second half, but the Goslings made defensive adjustments to push the lead back to double figures where it remained the rest of the way.
Senior forward Nate Gapinski scored 11 of his 19 points in the second half, including a steal and a breakaway dunk.
“They cut it to nine, and then (assistant coach Benji Kamrath) picked up the pressure,” O’Leary said. “He called a couple of halfcourt traps and we scored six or seven off of that. Nate had a dunk off a steal that got us going again. Great call by Benji, again. He does that a lot.”
Max Weise led Monona Grove with 20 points, including six 3s.
“He was on fire,” O’Leary said.
Watertown hosts DeForest on Tuesday.
JV falls, JV2 team wins: Watertown’s junior varsity lost to Monona Grove 56-53. Brady Schauer led the Goslings with 28 points. Hudson Fredrick added 0. Watertown’s JV2 team won 63-56. Jacob Hurtgen led the Goslings with 17 points. Brett Schwefel added 14 and Calvin Hurtgen added 13. In addition to his nine points, Brayden Schmidt had some big blocks late in regulation to help seal the victory.
