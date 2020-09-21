WATERLOO — Senior setter and outside hitter Brooke Mosher had 67 kills, 64 assists, 11 blocks and seven aces as Waterloo’s volleyball team finished 6-0 to win its own invitational on Saturday.
The Pirates defeated Sauk Prairie 34-32, 21-25, 15-10, Lake Mills 25-15, 25-17, Hartford 25-18, 25-23 and Marshall 25-10, 25-11 to finish 4-0 in pool play. The Pirates faced Lake Mills again in the semifinals and won 25-19, 25-22, then won a rematch with Hartford 25-20, 25-18 in the championship match.
Senior outside hitter Joslyn Wolff added 34 kills, 41 digs and 13 aces for the Pirates. Junior libero Michaela Riege had 54 digs. Sophomore setter Sophia Schneider put up 52 assists. Junior middle Abbie Gier had nine blocks.
Final standings: Waterloo 6-0, Hartford 4-2, Sauk Prairie 2-3, Lake Mills 1-4, Marshall 0-5
Pool play results:
Waterloo vs Sauk Prairie 34-32, 21-25, 15-10
Waterloo vs Lake Mills 25-15, 25-17
Waterloo vs Hartford 25-18, 25-23
Waterloo vs Marshall 25-10, 25-11
Sauk Prairie vs Lake Mills 25-6, 23-15, 15-11
Sauk Prairie vs Hartford 16-25, 16-25
Sauk Prairie vs Marshall 25-14, 15-13
Hartford vs Marshall 25-12, 25-16
Hartford vs Lake Mills 25-10, 26-24
Lake Mills vs Marshall 25-21, 20-25, 15-11
Semi Finals
Waterloo vs Lake Mills, 25-19, 25-22
Hartford vs Sauk Prairie 25-22, 25-21
Finals
Waterloo vs Hartford 25-20, 25-18
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.