Grace Schmidt’s double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds led Luther Prep’s girls basketball team to a 55-45 non conference win over Oakfield on Tuesday at LPS.

Oakfield (13-5) jumped out to an early lead but the Phoenix (11-5) tied the game at 8-8 and then took the lead for good.

Taylor Zellmer added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Luther Prep. Anna Kieselhorst had 15 points to round out a balanced attack.

The Phoenix travel to Columbus Thursday.

LUTHER PREP 55, OAKFIELD 45

Oakfield 25 20 — 45

Luther Prep 32 23 — 55

Oakfield (fg ft-fta tp) — Gremminger 2 0-0 5, Moser 3 1-2 9, Kintzler 2 0-0 4, Streeter 1 2-2 4, Lomonska 3 1-3 7, Liebnow 1 0-0 2, S. Hoffman 3 3-4 9, J. Hoffman 2 0-0 5 Totals 17 7-11 45

Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — Wendorff 1 0-0 3, Kieselhorst 7 0-0 15, Fitzsimmons 0 0-1 0, Schmidt 8 3-5 20, Zellmer 8 0-0 16 Totals 24 3-6 55

Three-point goals — O (Gremminger, Moser 2, J. Hoffman), LP (Wendorff, Kieselhorst, Schmidt)

Total fouls — O 9, LP 10

