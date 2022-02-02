Phoenix girls take down Oakfield Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Feb 2, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Luther Prep senior forward Grace Schmidt poses with teammates after going over the 1,000 rebound mark for her career in the team's 55-45 win over Oakfield on Tuesday at LPS. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Grace Schmidt’s double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds led Luther Prep’s girls basketball team to a 55-45 non conference win over Oakfield on Tuesday at LPS.Oakfield (13-5) jumped out to an early lead but the Phoenix (11-5) tied the game at 8-8 and then took the lead for good.Taylor Zellmer added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Luther Prep. Anna Kieselhorst had 15 points to round out a balanced attack.The Phoenix travel to Columbus Thursday.LUTHER PREP 55, OAKFIELD 45Oakfield 25 20 — 45Luther Prep 32 23 — 55Oakfield (fg ft-fta tp) — Gremminger 2 0-0 5, Moser 3 1-2 9, Kintzler 2 0-0 4, Streeter 1 2-2 4, Lomonska 3 1-3 7, Liebnow 1 0-0 2, S. Hoffman 3 3-4 9, J. Hoffman 2 0-0 5 Totals 17 7-11 45Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — Wendorff 1 0-0 3, Kieselhorst 7 0-0 15, Fitzsimmons 0 0-1 0, Schmidt 8 3-5 20, Zellmer 8 0-0 16 Totals 24 3-6 55Three-point goals — O (Gremminger, Moser 2, J. Hoffman), LP (Wendorff, Kieselhorst, Schmidt)Total fouls — O 9, LP 10 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Jansen to enter WFSCA Hall of Fame Feb. 5 Monty and Frances Louise (Sincock) Budahl Juneau man charged with repeated inappropriate contact with child 10 Questions, Brian Wohlfeil Alleged bank robber wears GPS bracelet during incident Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
