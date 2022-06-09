JEFFERSON — The Eagles’ previous three trips to the state tournament have resulted in one-and-done’s.
This year’s crew is dead set on changing that. And in a big way.
The Jefferson softball team will make its fourth WIAA Division 2 State Tournament appearance on Friday when they face Wisconsin Lutheran at 2:30 p.m. at Goodman Diamond in Madison.
The top-seeded Eagles enter the big dance with a record of 25-2. Fourth-seeded Wisco — playing at state for the first time in program history — is 20-3 and winners of nine in a row.
Second-seeded Freedom (28-2) faces third-seeded New London (23-4) in the second state semi Friday at approximately 4:30 p.m. The winners face off in Saturday’s championship game, which is slated for 4 p.m. and also at Goodman Diamond.
Jefferson plowed through Rock Valley foes Evansville and Edgerton to win the regional title. The Eagles then fended off Turner in the sectional semifinals before topping Mount Horeb 5-0 on the strength of freshman Aeryn Messmann’s no-hitter on Thursday, June 2.
The Eagles fell 4-3 in a tight contest to eventual champion Catholic Memorial last season. Jefferson had the tying and go-ahead run in scoring position when Abby Smith recorded a strikeout to end it.
The Eagles spent 2022 with a large target squarely on their backs. Despite losing pitcher Clare Beck, slugger Eden Dempsey and No. 2 hitter Brittney Mengel from a team that went 26-1 in 2021, Jefferson’s relatively youthful roster showed time after time the stage was not too bright.
WHO’S ON FIRST?
The safe bet would be senior leadoff hitter Savannah Serdynski, who has flourished in her role of igniting big innings with knocks of the single and extra-base variety and by being a speed demon on the base paths.
“Being in that role — to me — my job is to get on right away and trust my teammates to move me,” Serdynski said. “If I steal, I steal. Otherwise I trust them to move me.
“My only concern is getting on that first at bat. If I strikeout in another at bat, it’s ok because I know I was already on that first at bat. I can then communicate to my team what the pitcher is throwing and exactly what is going on with her.”
Serdynski has put a point of emphasis on getting the team’s younger players involved and building a closely-knit bunch.
“Our biggest difference from last year to this year is this group of girls really meshed together and played as one,” Serdynski said. “I loved last year’s team and I love this year’s team. This year we are closer together.
“As seniors, we knew we were going to have a younger team, so we needed to get our freshmen involved. We did that, which has really helped us. As a captain, I’ve focused on ways to get our team to mesh together. It is important because it helps with our team bonding and chemistry on the field.”
The Eagles’ batting lineup of late has included three seniors, two sophomores and four freshmen. The youngsters are more than capable contributors.
“It’s amazing having such a young team,” Serdynski said. “I love our freshmen and I love our underclassmen. We’ve really bonded with them. That’s one of my main goals as a captain is to bond with them.
“I could not have been more proud and more happy with the freshmen and underclassmen we have on this team. When this years’ seniors leave, they will take over and do amazing just as they are now.”
Serdynski will encourage the players making their state debuts to stay relaxed and have fun with it.
“It’s an opportunity that’s really great to be in,” Serdynski said. “It’s an opportunity not everyone can get to. Just stay relaxed and have fun with it. We’ll play together and it’ll be fun.”
NO MESSING AROUND
Jefferson’s battery is unique. Senior catcher Aidyn Messmann has been the backstop all season for as many as five quality pitchers. Of late, Messmann has been catching her younger sister, Aeryn.
“It’s just amazing having her as my sister back there and working with her,” Aeryn Messmann said. “This is the one chance I get to work with her. It’s amazing.”
It’s safe to say Aidyn has caught Aeryn plenty over the years. Their first time working together in organized game action took place on April 5 versus McFarland. Aeryn burst on the scene by tossing a no-hitter that included 10 strikeouts.
“It’s super exciting and it’s something not a lot of people get to do,” Aidyn Messmann said. “It’s cool and unique. After games when we have a victory we know were sisters, we’re more than teammates.
“Our bond is more than any other person. That helps a lot. I catch her a lot, so I know her pitches. Our bond is very strong.”
Aidyn Messmann — the team’s No. 3 hitter and University of Wisconsin-Green Bay signee, is a threat to leave the park anytime she digs in. Messmann produced a big run-scoring triple during last season’s state semifinal versus Catholic Memorial and stressed the importance of going into the state tournament with a confident mindset.
“We’ve been there before and know what it’s like,” Aidyn Messmann said. “Going in there with a bunch of confidence will be important. It’s just like any other game even though the outcome can be either super good or super bad.
“There’s going to be a lot of people there. The energy is what makes us do better I feel. It’s a super exciting environment. You just have to go out there confident.”
Senior Julia Ball, who plays second base and along with Serdynski and Aidyn Messmann is a captain this season with varsity experience dating back to 2019, feels this year’s group is capable of doing damage in Madison.
“I definitely think we are going to come back there to state with our mindset even stronger than before because we want to obviously do even better than last year,” Ball said. “I think we definitely can.
“I’ll tell the players who haven’t been to state before to take it in and take in every moment and just do your best.”
Aeryn Messmann knows the stakes are high but is confident the Eagles have the goods to deliver on the biggest stage.
“It’s definitely going to be exciting,” Aeryn Messmann said. “The scales are going to be set high for us. We have to go in there and take care of business. We know we can do this.”
It’s taken a full group effort to get to this point. Achieving their final — and biggest — goal of bringing a state championship back to the city of Jefferson will require contributions from all.
“The senior leadership has accepted the younger kids and the younger kids look up to them,” said Jefferson softball coach Mark Peterson, who is 74-7 in three seasons guiding the program. “They respect them and know they know what it takes to get it done. The senior leadership is huge. All year we’ve talked about being a team and doing your role.
“You never know when your role is going to change or when you’re going to get an opportunity. No matter what it’s all 12 of us are a part of this. We wouldn’t be here without all 12 kids. The senior leadership and the young kids buying in has been key. The sophomores and juniors have bought in too. It’s just great team camaraderie. I couldn’t be more proud of how they have come together.”
“This team of 12 has had great accomplishments. They really pull for each other. Each players has accepted their role. They are a tremendous group. It’s been a consistent 12 all the way through.”
THE FOE
The state semifinal figures to feature a pair of talented freshman pitchers in Aeryn Messmann for Jefferson and Sydney Vitangcol for Wisconsin Lutheran.
“Wisconsin Lutheran has a good left-handed pitcher,” Peterson said. “She has good movement on her fastball and knows how to hit spots. She’s struck out roughly 230 batters this year. She’s definitely going to be a tough pitcher. That’s why we scheduled good competition and good pitchers so that were ready for this.”
The Eagles aren’t looking to reinvent the wheel in their preparation for state. Instead, the focus has been on continuing to execute and do the things that have made them such a tough out this season.
“We want to battle every pitch and be tough outs,” Peterson said. “We’re looking to put the ball in play every time. Offensively it won’t be any different.
“Defensively it’s about being ready to go and focused every pitch. We’ll throw strikes, field it and then throw it. If they are playing small ball, we know how to handle that. We want to come focused and ready to go just like we have every game this year.”
Jefferson has an embarrassment of riches with its pitching staff. Freshmen Aeryn Messmann, Ashlyn Enke, Breleigh Mengel, Hildie Dempsey and senior Julia Ball have each been consistently effective throughout the year. When the team decided on Messmann as its go-to down the stretch, that allowed the defenders behind her to play the same spots each day.
“As we settled on how we would use our pitchers, it allowed the defense to become more consistent,” Peterson said. “Players became more comfortable in those spots. We’ve taken the approach of throwing strikes, making plays in the field and battling every pitch at the plate.”
Ticket prices for the tournament are $11 per session for quarterfinals and semifinals, $25 for an all-day ticket on Thursday and Friday and $9 for each championship game Saturday. Tickets are to be purchased online on the WIAA website through GoFan, the WIAA ticketing partner, at: https://gofan.co/app/school/WIAAWI?activity=Softball.
