Watertown’s rivalry with Oconomowoc in baseball remains a good one, but it’s been one-sided in the won-loss column for a long time.
The Goslings hosted the Raccoons on Senior Day at Washington Park on Thursday, and led 4-2 through five innings. But a pair of errors allowed Cooney to rally for five runs in the top of the sixth inning. Watertown answered with two runs in the bottom of the sixth, but left the tying stranded in the seventh as Oconomowoc beat Watertown for the eighth consecutive time in spring ball dating back to 2016 with a 7-6 victory.
Senior catcher Taylor Walter had a great day at the plate for Watertown (13-7), starting with a two-run single to right in the first inning to give the Goslings a 2-1 lead.
After the Raccoons (15-4) tied it with a run in the third, Walter hit his way on two more times and scored as Watertown regained the lead.
Walter singled in the bottom of the third and advanced two bases on a throwing error into the visiting dugout. He scored then scored on a passed ball to put Watertown 3-2.
In the fifth, Walter singled and stole second, then scored when senior first baseman John Clifford hit an RBI double down the left field line to give the Goslings and starting pitcher Brady Martin a two-run lead.
"It’s a rivalry game all the time, from the time we were in the Little Ten,” Oconomowoc baseball coach Arno Kirchenwitz said. "It’s a 12-mile trip down the road, and you get a playoff atmosphere while you are at it. You’ve got to get ready to play. It’s getting toward the end of the season and we are finally getting games in, which is good.
"We gave some extra runners in those first couple innings and that was not good, and they took advantage of it. I thought one of the key hits today was when Clifford came up and hit the double down the line to give them their fourth run. It wasn’t looking too good at that point, but we bounced back and it was a good bounce back.”
Oconomowoc starting pitcher Carter Tower began the sixth inning rally with a fly ball single to right. Brady Burrill came up next and hit a ground ball to senior second baseman Connor Lehman, who flipped the ball to senior shortstop Steven Gates for an apparent force play at second. But the ball came out of Gates’ hand as he transferred it from his glove to attempt a double play. Tower was ruled safe on the play. Jack Mussleman came up next and hit a ground ball to junior third baseman Caleb Hinkes, but he couldn’t come up with it clean and that loaded the bases.
Martin hit Jace Laatsch with a pitch to drive in the first run, and Ayden Foerstera tied the game with a shallow single to left.
Gates relieved Martin at that point, but the Raccoons continued to put the ball in perfect places. Alex Bryan slipped a ground ball just under Clifford’s glove at first and two more runs scored. Jack Markowski drove in the final run with a sharp ground ball up the third base line. Martin made a great diving stop to keep the ball on the infield, but had no chance to make a play from his seat.
Just as they have throughout the second half of the season, the Goslings stayed resilient and made a game of it.
Senior Nathan Kehl led off the bottom of the sixth by beating out an infield hit to the third baseman, Jace Laatsch. Lehman came up next and hit a sharp liner that skipped off Laatsch’s glove for an error. Tower got Gates to fly out and then Laatsch relieved him.
Laatsch walked the first two hitters he faced, including a bases loaded walk to Martin. Senior Ayden Schauer made it a one-run game with a sacrifice fly to center.
Walter came up next in search of his fourth hit and hammered a pitch right to Burrill in center to end the threat.
In the seventh, Hinkes worked the count full and hit a one-out single to left and advanced to second on a wild pitch. But Laatsch got Kehl and Lehman to ground out to end it.
"The inning before was a little tough (for Laatsch), but then he got some ground balls and we made the plays,” Kirchenwitz said. "He pitched to contact which was good. That’s a good hitting lineup. I thought our kids did a good job. Carter came back in on short rest. He had enough pitches. I know Watertown’s kids have been doing a lot of throwing, too, because the games have been piling up. It’s next person up.”
Gates, Clifford and Hinkes each collected two hits for Watertown.
"It was a great game,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. "It always does seem like it’s a good game when we play them. I thought we did some good things. We had a couple of mistakes in the one inning that hurt us. They just compounded there a little bit. That was tough, because I thought we were in command of the game at that point. At the end of the day, they were able to capitalize on a couple of our mistakes.
"What I like is that our kids came right back. We had first and third, 7-6 with Taylor up, and he just missed it. Otherwise, the game is tied. Even in the last inning, it went to the last pitch. We had a runner on. Connor hit it hard. It was a good game. Maybe we'll see them again."
OCONONOWOC 7, WATERTOWN 6
Oconomowoc 101 005 0 — 7 11 4
Watertown 201 012 0 — 6 10 3
WP: Tower
LP: Martin
S: Laatsch
Oconomowoc (ab-r-h-rbi) — Markowski 4-1-2-1, De Lauries 3-1-1-0, Anderson 4-0-1-1, Tower 4-1-2-0, Burrill 3-1-0-0, Musselman 4-1-1-0, Brenecke 2-0-0-0, Laatsch 1-0-1-1, Fredrick 0-1-0-0, Forestera 4-1-2-1, Bryan 4-0-1-2 Totals 33-7-11-6
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Gates 4-1-2-0, Sellnow 3-0-0-0, Martin 3-0-0-1, Schauer 3-0-0-1, T. Walter 4-2-3-2, Clifford 4-0-2-1, Hinkes 3-0-2-0, Durvernell 2-0-0-0, Kehl 2-1-1-0, Lehman 4-1-0-0 Totals 32-6-10-5
2B — O (Anderson), W (Clifford)
Pitching — HO: Tower (O) 9 in 5, Laatsch (O) 2 in 1, Martin (W) 7 in 5, Gates (W) 3 in 1.1, Lee (W) 1 in 0.2. R: Tower (O) 6, Laatsch (O) 0, Martin (W) 7, Gates (W) 0, Lee (W) 0. SO: Tower (O) 3, Laatsch (O) 0, Martin (W) 1, Gates
BB: Tower (O) 1, Laatsch (O) 2
