LAKE MILLS — Ellie Evenson and Taylor Roughen were both 3-for-4 and combined to drive in seven runs as the Lake Mills softball team beat visiting Lourdes Academy 16-2 in a nonconference game on Friday.
The L-Cats (12-2) scored nine times in the first and led 14-0 after two.
Roughen had a no-out run-scoring double to left before consecutive RBI groundouts by Avery Chilson and Syd Schwartz made it 3-0. McKenna Grossman and Tessa Kottwitz followed with RBI base knocks before Evenson's double plated a pair. Roughen's RBI single, which plated Evenson, made it 9-0.
Roughen, who had five RBIs, drove home a pair with a two-out double in the second.
Kottwitz and Evenson each scored three times.
Chilson earned the decision, allowing two hits while striking out three and walking two in two shutout innings. Ava Klienfelt tossed two scoreless relief frames, giving up a lone single, while fanning four.
The L-Cats play a road doubleheader versus Johnson Creek on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.
LAKE MILLS 16, LOURDES ACADEMY 2 (5)
Lourdes 000 02 — 2 5 2
Lake Mills 951 1x — 16 13 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — L: Blanchard (L; 4-13-16-8-2-5); LM: Chilson (W; 2-2-0-0-3-2), Klienfelt (2-1-0-0-4-1), Evenson (1-2-2-2-1-2).
Leading hitters — LM: Roughen 3x4 (2 2B), Evenson 3x4 (2B), Chilson (2B).
