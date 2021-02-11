CAMBRIDGE — Senior guard Jack Nikolay scored 22 points to lead Cambridge to an 80-60 Capitol South win over Waterloo on Thursday.

Junior guard Eugene Wolff scored 16 points for Waterloo (3-19). The Pirates open the Division 4 regional playoffs at Horicon on Tuesday.

CAMBRIDGE 80, WATERLOO 60

Waterloo 21 39 — 60

Cambridge 40 40 — 80

WATERLOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Hager 2 0-2 4; Huebner 1 2-4 5; Tschanz 2 1-2 6; Wolff 5 5-8 16; Christianson 2 2-2 6; Hensler 1 0-0 3; Ritter 4 2-3 10; Wollin 1 0-0 2; Marshall 1 6-6 8. Totals 19 18-27 60.

CAMBRIDGE — Nikolay 7 6-7 22; Heth 4 4-4 12; Harrison 0 2-2 2; Horton 1 0-0 2; E. Stein 1 0-0 2; Buckman 4 3-4 12; Kurt 1 0-0 2; Schroeder 5 4-4 16; Tesdal 0 2-2 2; Kozler 3 0-3 6; El. Stein 1 0-2 2. Totals 27 21-28 80.

3-point goals: W 4 (Huebner 1, Tschanz 1, Wolff 1, Hensler 1); C 5 (Nikolay 2, Buckman 1, Schroder 2). Total fouls: W 18; C 19.

