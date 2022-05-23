Jordan Radloff
Waterloo's Jordan Radloff rounds third and scores the first run of the game in the seventh inning of a game against Hustisford/Dodgeland on Saturday in Hustisford. The Pirates scored two runs in the inning and pulled out a 2-1 victory.

 Sadye Ring

HUSTISFORD — Waterloo broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the seventh inning and held on for a 2-1 nonconference win over Hustisford-Dodgeland on Saturday at Fireman’s Park.

Waterloo (10-9) got on the board with three consecutive singles. Jordan Radloff hit a ground ball single to right, stole second and scored on Keegan Lauersdorf’s line drive single to left. Trevor Firari drove in Lauersdorf on a line drive single to center.

Hustisford/Dodgeland (7-14) threatened in the bottom of the seventh. Alex Davis reached on a dropped third strike, Carter Schreiber hit a ground ball single to right and scored on Austin Peplinski grounded out. Reliever Owen Haseleu earned the save when he got Gavin Thimm to fly out to Lauersdorf at first base.

Kaden Ring threw six innings to earn the decision, allowing no runs on three hits with one strikeout and one walk. Braxton Kohn pitched well in defeat, allowing two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and no walks over seven innings.

Both teams return to action today. Waterloo travels to play Luther Prep while Hustisford/Dodgeland is on the road against Princeton/Green Lake.

WATERLOO 2, HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 1

Waterloo 000 000 2 — 2 4 0

Husty/Dodge 000 000 0 — 1 4 1

WP: Ring

LP: Kohn

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W (Ring 6-3-0-0-1-1, Haseleu 1-1-1-0-1-0), HD (Kohn 7-4-2-2-7-0)

Leading hitters — None

