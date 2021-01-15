Watertown was slated to host Badger South rival Fort Atkinson for its final home dual of the season on Friday, but the Blackhawks had to cancel after the district got hit with its second major COVID-19 outbreak of the school year.
An excellent replacement was waiting in the wings.
Badger North powerhouse Waunakee was all too happy to fill in and provide some quality competition. The Warriors won eight out of 14 matches and left WHS with a 41-31 victory.
“It was nice to pick up Waunakee,” Watertown wrestling coach RJ Dilcher said. "They are an honorable mention team in the state right now, so it was a good test for our guys. We came in optimistic that we could win this dual, but we came up a little short. I think we had a pretty performance against a pretty good team.”
Waunakee opened the dual with two pins and a technical fall in the lower weights. Watertown cut into a 17-0 deficit with a pair of wins by sophomore Oscar Wilkowski and freshman Frank Wilkowski at 126 and 132 pounds, respectively.
Oscar Wilkowski entered his match ranked tenth in Division 1 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online and made a statement with a 13-1 major decision over ninth-ranked Kolby Heinz.
"He wrestled a ranked kid and he handled him,” Dilcher said. "He’s on another level right now. He’s staying after practice, doing the extra things to try and meet his goal of becoming a state champion.”
Frank Wilkowski made his varsity debut in style with a pin against Dane Spencer in 3 minutes, 3 seconds.
"That was great,” Dilcher said. "Frank has been busting his butt in the room. He told me he was going to come out here and get a win. He was fired up and he did that. He wrestled smart. He sometimes puts himself in some funky positions in the room, but it’s nice that he came out here and wrested a smart match. He got after it and that fired up the team."
The next matchup of ranked wrestlers went Waunakee’s way, when fourth-ranked Sam Lorenz stuck Watertown junior Walker Wichman at 1:05 of the 138 match. Wichman entered the match with an honorable mention ranking, but Lorenz committed to tying up with him and got the throw he was looking for and finished it.
Waunakee extended its lead to 26-10 when Gabe Guralski scored an 8-4 decision over Owen Zingler, but the Goslings reeled off three straight wins to pull within one.
Senior Kasey Logan caught Scott Jezik in a cradle for a first period pin at 152.
In the third and final head-to-head matchup of ranked wrestlers, Watertown senior Kolten Blome earned a 7-0 decision over seventh-ranked Braysen Ellis at 160.
Blome entered the match ranked 11th, but the returning state qualifier missed the past few duals because he was on quarantine.
He scored a pair of takedowns on counter moves in the first and third periods. He also worked hard on the bottom in the second period and took a 3-0 lead when Ellis was penalized for locked hands. In the closing seconds, he finally hit his trademark cradle for a two-point near fall at the buzzer.
“Kolten wrestled smart,” Dilcher said. “He didn’t force his cradles. He didn’t force anything on his feet and got the early takedown, which set the tone. His defense was spot on. That was a big match for him, his last senior match in the gym … a good way to finish.”
Two more seniors went out with pins.
Brian Kronquist technically received a forfeit at 170 when Charles Borchardt weighed in two pounds over the limit, so the two wrestled an exhibition match. Kronquist scored a double leg takedown off the whistle and later came out on top of a scramble for the pin at 1:12.
Sait Hernandez also came up with a fall at heavyweight, catching Jack Schweitzer at 3:20.
“That was a great way for them to finish out their careers here,” Dilcher said.
In between those two pins, Waunakee recorded two of its five pins on the night. That proved to be the difference.
“You can’t get pinned in dual meets if you want to win dual meets,” Dilcher said.
Watertown travels to Portage next Friday for a triangular against the Warriors and Mount Horeb.
WAUNAKEE 41, WATERTOWN 31
106 — Max McKinley (Wk) pinned Finn Muligan (W) at 2:52
113 — Jayden Freie (Wk) tech. fall Noe Ugalde (W) 16-0 at 3:42
120 — Coltan Nechvatal (Wk) pinned Emilio Hernandez (W) at 3:45
126 — Oscar Wilkowski (W) major dec. Kolby Heinz (Wk) 13-1
132 — Frank Wilkowski (W) pinned Dane Spencer (Wk) at 3:03
138 — Sam Lorenz (Wk) pinned Walker Wichman (W) at 1:05
145 — Gabe Guralski (Wk) dec. Owen Zingler (W) 8-4
152 — Kasey Logan (W) pinned Scott Jezik (Wk) at 1:28
160 — Kolten Blome (W) dec. Braysen Ellis (Wk) 7-0
170 — Brian Kronquist (W) pinned Charles Borchardt (Wk) at 1:12
182 — Kaden Hooker (Wk) dec. Braden Holleman (W) 13-7
195 — Jacob Lyftogt (Wk) pinned Tyler Haberstetzer (W) at 1:11
220 — Daniel Ford (Wk) pinned Obyron Lee (W) at 1:41
285 — Sait Hernandez (W) pinned Jack Schweitzer (Wk) at 3:20
