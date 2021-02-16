Eugene Wolff

Waterloo junior guard Eugene Wolff flips a pass to senior forward Blake Huebner during a Division 4 regional quarterfinal against Horicon on Tuesday in Horicon. Wolff scored 13 points and Huebner added 12 to lead the Pirates to a 52-47 victory.

HORICON — Junior guard Eugene Wolff scored 13 points and senior forward Blake Huebner added 12 for fifth-seeded Waterloo in a 52-47 win over fourth-seeded Horicon in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Waterloo (4-19) built a 30-19 halftime lead and held on to advance to a regional semifinal against top-seeded Randolph on Friday.

Anthony Oechsner scored a game-high 25 points including seven 3-pointers for Horicon (4-13).

WATERLOO 52, HORICON 47

Waterloo 30 22 — 52

Horicon 18 29 — 47

WATERLOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Hager 3 1-3 7, Huebner 4 3-3 12, Tschanz 2 1-2 6, Wolff 6 2-3 13, Christenson 1 0-0 2, Hensler 1 0-0 2, Ritter 2 0-0 4, Wollin 1 0-0 2, Marshall 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 7-11 52.

HORICON — Oechsner 9 0-0 25, LaBlanc 0 0-2 0, Janiszewski 4 0-0 8, Boehmer 4 2-2 10, Pieper 1 2-4 4. Totals: 18 4-8 47.

3-point goals: W 4 (Huebner 1, Tschanz 1, Wolff 1); H 7 (Oechsner 7). Total fouls: W 8; H 15. Fouled out: Pieper.

