FORT ATKINSON — Brady Martin struck out 10 over six-plus innings and helped his own cause with two hits and two RBIs as Watertown’s 19U American Legion baseball team defeated Fort Atkinson 13-5 on Wednesday night at Jones Park.

Watertown (3-0) staked Martin to a 10-0 lead through 5 1/2 innings before Fort Atkinson extended the game with two runs in the sixth and three in the seventh.

Taylor Walter hit a two-run single in the second inning. Martin hit a two-run double in the seventh. Evan Sellnow also drove in two runs for Watertown. Reliever Stephen Gates had three of Watertown’s 12 hits in the game.

Watertown hosts Hartland on Friday at 5 p.m.

WATERTOWN 13, FORT ATKINSON 5

Watertown 131 122 3 — 13 12 3

Fort Atkinson 000 002 3 — 5 7 5

WP: Martin

LP: Aarsad

Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Walter 3-2-2-2, Schneider 5-1-2-1, Schauer 2-1-0-0, Sellnow 3-2-2-2, Martin 5-1-2-2, Clifford 5-1-1-0, Gates 4-2-3-1, Kehl 2-1-0-0, Joslyn 1-1-0-0, Lehman 3-0-0-0, Duvernell 0-1-0-0 Totals 33-13-12-8

Fort Atkinson (ab-r-h-rbi) — Heagney 4-1-1-1, Hartwig 4-2-2-1, Vander Mause 4-1-1-1, Schoenhan 4-0-2-1, Burnett 2-0-0-0, Jenson 2-0-0-1, Carlson 3-0-0-0, Partoll 1-0-0-0, Kucken 1-0-0-0, Aarsad 1-0-0-0, Grossman 2-1-1-0, Sayre 3-0-0-0 Totals 31-5-7-5

2B — W (Gates, Martin)

3B — FA (Vander Mause)

Pitching — HO: Martin (W) 4 in 6, Pfeifer (W) 2 in 0.1, Gates (W) 1 in 0.2, Aarsad (FA) 7 in 4, Grossman (FA) 3 in 2, Carlson (FA) 2 in 1. R: Martin (W) 3, Pfeifer (W) 2, Gates (W) 0, Aarsad (FA) 6, Grossman (FA) 4, Carlson (FA) 3. SO: Martin (W) 10, Pfeifer (W) 0, Gates (W) 1, Aarsad (FA) 1, Grossman (FA) 1, Carlson (FA) 0. BB: Martin (W) 1, Pfeifer (W) 0, Gates (W) 0, Aarsad (FA) 1, Grossman (FA) 2, Carlson (FA) 3

