FORT ATKINSON — Brady Martin struck out 10 over six-plus innings and helped his own cause with two hits and two RBIs as Watertown’s 19U American Legion baseball team defeated Fort Atkinson 13-5 on Wednesday night at Jones Park.
Watertown (3-0) staked Martin to a 10-0 lead through 5 1/2 innings before Fort Atkinson extended the game with two runs in the sixth and three in the seventh.
Taylor Walter hit a two-run single in the second inning. Martin hit a two-run double in the seventh. Evan Sellnow also drove in two runs for Watertown. Reliever Stephen Gates had three of Watertown’s 12 hits in the game.
Watertown hosts Hartland on Friday at 5 p.m.
WATERTOWN 13, FORT ATKINSON 5
Watertown 131 122 3 — 13 12 3
Fort Atkinson 000 002 3 — 5 7 5
WP: Martin
LP: Aarsad
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Walter 3-2-2-2, Schneider 5-1-2-1, Schauer 2-1-0-0, Sellnow 3-2-2-2, Martin 5-1-2-2, Clifford 5-1-1-0, Gates 4-2-3-1, Kehl 2-1-0-0, Joslyn 1-1-0-0, Lehman 3-0-0-0, Duvernell 0-1-0-0 Totals 33-13-12-8
Fort Atkinson (ab-r-h-rbi) — Heagney 4-1-1-1, Hartwig 4-2-2-1, Vander Mause 4-1-1-1, Schoenhan 4-0-2-1, Burnett 2-0-0-0, Jenson 2-0-0-1, Carlson 3-0-0-0, Partoll 1-0-0-0, Kucken 1-0-0-0, Aarsad 1-0-0-0, Grossman 2-1-1-0, Sayre 3-0-0-0 Totals 31-5-7-5
2B — W (Gates, Martin)
3B — FA (Vander Mause)
Pitching — HO: Martin (W) 4 in 6, Pfeifer (W) 2 in 0.1, Gates (W) 1 in 0.2, Aarsad (FA) 7 in 4, Grossman (FA) 3 in 2, Carlson (FA) 2 in 1. R: Martin (W) 3, Pfeifer (W) 2, Gates (W) 0, Aarsad (FA) 6, Grossman (FA) 4, Carlson (FA) 3. SO: Martin (W) 10, Pfeifer (W) 0, Gates (W) 1, Aarsad (FA) 1, Grossman (FA) 1, Carlson (FA) 0. BB: Martin (W) 1, Pfeifer (W) 0, Gates (W) 0, Aarsad (FA) 1, Grossman (FA) 2, Carlson (FA) 3
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.