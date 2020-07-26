ASHIPPUN — Derrick Rothwell threw a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts and Robby Proehl drove in three runs for the Neosho Rockets in a 13-0 Rock River League win over the Ashippun Mudcats on Saturday.
Rothwell faced just three batters over the minimum, issuing two walks while the defense committed one error.
Proehl had three hits including a double. Austin Geller scored three runs. Zach Lauersdorf, Brent Young and Jacob Bickert each scored two.
NEOSHO 13, ASHIPPUN 0
Neosho 150 114 1 — 13 8 1
Ashippun 000 000 0 — 0 0 5
WP: Rothwell
LP: Gross
Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Geller 2-3-1-0, Wendt 0-1-0-0, Lauersdorf 5-2-2-1, Young 4-2-1-2, Proehl 5-1-3-3, Murphy 3-0-0-0, Brewer 2-0-0-1, Crabtree 2-1-0-0, Cooperman 3-1-0-1, Bickert 5-2-1-0 Totals 31-13-8-8
Ashippun (ab-r-h-rbi) — Herr 3-0-0-0, J. Kraemer 2-0-0-0, York 3-0-0-0, Pierson 2-0-0-0, Becker 2-0-0-0, M. Kraemer 1-0-0-0, Bourdo 2-0-0-0, T. Ryan 2-0-0-0, Schilling 2-0-0-0, Gross 0-0-0-0, P. Kraemer 2-0-0-0 Totals 21-0-0-0
2B — N (Proehl)
Pitching — HO: Rothwell (N) 0 in 7, Gross (A) 4 in 1.1, P. Kraemer (A) 2 in 3.2, Herr (A) 2 in 2. R: Rothwell (N) 0, Gross (A) 6, P. Kraemer (A) 6, Herr (A) 1. SO: Rothwell (N) 16, Gross (A) 1, P. Kraemer (A) 5, Herr (A) 2. BB: Rothwell (N) 2, Gross (A) 1, P. Kraemer (A) 9, Herr (A) 2
Sunday’s game
NEOSHO 8,
JOHNSON CREEK 3
JOHNSON CREEK — Robby Proehl drove in three runs and Shane Murphy homered for the Neosho Rockets in an 8-3 Rock River League victory over the Johnson Creek Pioneers on Sunday at Firemen’s Park.
Neosho (5-1 RRL) scored two runs in the first inning and three more in the third and never trailed.
Brandon Egnarski led off the game with a walk and scored after Austin Geller bunted and reached on a throwing error. Brent Young drove in Geller with a sacrifice fly to left to make it 2-0.
In the third, Zach Lauersdorf led off with a double and Geller and Young walked to load the bases for Proehl, who hit a two-run double to center. Matt Beyer followed with an RBI single up the middle to drive in Young to make it 5-0.
The Rockets added three insurance runs late. Murphy hit a solo homer to left center in the eighth. In the ninth, Geller and Young hit back-to-back singles, Proehl hit another RBI double to center and Beyer capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly to left.
Danny Llanas pitched 5 1/3 innings and earned the decision, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits with six strikeouts and six walks. Kyle Lee finished up and earned the save, allowing one earned run on three hits with three strikeouts and one walk over the final 3 2/3 innings.
Ean Reichert started for Johnson Creek (4-2 RRL) and took the loss, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits with three strikeouts and four walks over six innings.
Bow Hartwig led the Pioneers with three hits. Alan Mares, Alex David and Jordan Frey each had one RBI.
Neosho plays at Lebanon on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. Johnson Creek hosts Clyman on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
NEOSHO 8,
JOHNSON CREEK 3
Neosho 203 000 012 — 8 12 2
Johnson Creek 000 002 001 — 3 6 1
WP: Llanas
LP: Reichert
S: Lee
Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Egnarski 4-1-0-0, Geller 3-3-2-0, Young 3-2-2-1, Proehl 5-0-2-3, Beyer 4-0-2-2, Murphy 5-1-1-1, Crabtree 4-0-0-0, Bickert 3-0-0-0, Z. Lauersdorf 4-1-3-0 Totals 35-8-12-7
Johnson Creek (ab-r-h-rbi) — Molini 3-1-0-0, Milbrath 3-0-0-0, Swanson 3-0-0-0, Mares 4-0-1-1, R. Lauersdorf 4-1-0-0, Hartwig 5-1-3-0, David 5-0-1-1, Braunschweig 2-0-0-0, Frey 2-0-1-1, D. Olszewski 3-0-0-0 Totals 34-3-6-3
2B — N (Z. Lauersdorf, Proehl 2), JC (David)
HR — N (Murphy)
Pitching — HO: Llanas (N) 3 in 5.1, Lee (N) 3 in 3.2, Reichert (JC) 7 in 6, Swanson (JC) 5 in 2, H. Olszewski (JC) 0 in 1. R: Llanas (N) 2, Lee (N) 1, Reichert (JC) 5, Swanson (JC) 3, H. Olszewski (JC) 0. SO: Llanas (N) 6, Lee (N) 3, Reichert (JC) 3, Swanson (JC) 2, H. Olszewski (JC) 0. BB: Llanas (N) 6, Lee (N) 1, Reichert (JC) 4, Swanson (JC) 1, H. Olszewski (JC) 0
