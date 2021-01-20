Watertown’s boys swim team tied Baraboo 84-84 in a dual meet on Tuesday at the Riverside Middle School pool.
Zach Jaworski led the Goslings with a pair of victories in the 200 individual medley (2 minutes, 23.33 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (1:04.68). Jack Heier won the 100 butterfly (1:04.24). The 200 medley relay team of Zach Jaworski, Nathan Williams, Heier and Liam McCloskey won in 1:49.08.
Placing second for Watertown were McCloskey in the 50 freestyle (24.27), Williams in the 100 freestyle (54.30) and 100 breaststroke (1:09.22), Evan Jaworski in the 500 freestyle (6:07) and the 100 backstroke (1:10.19), the 200 freestyle relay team of Williams, Jackson Barta, Matthew Marchant and McCloskey (1:44.23) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Zach Jaworski, Jonah Seibel, Evan Jaworski and Heier (4:40.08).
Finishing third were Matthew Marr in the 200 freestyle (2:26.35), McCloskey in the 100 freestyle (55.98), Jake Olszewski in the 500 freestyle (6:29.54), Barta in the 100 breaststroke (1:27.09) and the 200 medley B relay team of Marchant, Seibel, Evan Jaworski and Caden Rothschadl (2:13.78).
