HARTFORD — Brody Marks scattered nine hits and struck out seven with no walks to earn a complete-game decision as the Hartford Hawks advanced to the Rock River League grand championship finals with a 3-2 victory over the Neosho Rockets on Sunday.
Hartford took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. Brent Williams singled to left with one out, Griffin Lukes walked and Cale Klink hit an RBI single to center.
Neosho responded with two runs on four consecutive singles to left in the top of the third inning. Zach Lauersdorf and Brandon Egnarski led off with singles and Austin Gellar and Robby Proehl drove both of them in with base hits.
The Hawks tied it at 2-2 on Johnny Kelliher’s solo homer to center in the fourth, then scored what proved to be the winning run in the fifth. Nate Roethle reached on an error to lead off, Taylor Anderson singled to left and Zach Braun hit an RBI single to right.
The unearned run cost Neosho starter Bayne Johnson the decision. Johnson allowed three runs (two earned) on nine this with one strikeout and two walks over six innings. Dallas Bemis finished up with two scoreless innings in relief including a pair of strikeouts.
Marks was tough from the fourth inning on. The Rockets put a runner on in five of the final six innings, but stranded them each time. Their best threat came in the eighth when Brent Young was hit by a pitch and Brett Jacobson singled to left center. Marks got out the jam when Travis Wessels hit into an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play.
Hartford will face Rubicon in the best of three finals starting next weekend.
HARTFORD 3, NEOSHO 2
Neosho 002 000 000 — 2 9 1
Hartford 010 110 00X — 3 10 0
WP: Marks LP: Johnson
Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Egnarski 5-1-2-0, Gellar 4-0-1-1, Proehl 4-0-1-1, Young 3-0-1-0, Jacobson 4-0-1-0, Wessels 3-0-0-0, Beyer 4-0-1-0, Brewer 4-0-0-0, Lauersdorf 4-1-2-0 Totals 35-2-9-2
Hartford (ab-r-h-rbi) — Seegers 4-0-0-0, Roehle 3-1-1-0, Anderson 4-0-2-0, Lazarus 4-0-0-0, Braun 4-0-1-1, Kelliher 4-1-1-1, Williams 3-1-1-0, Lukes 3-0-2-0, Klink 4-0-2-1 Totals 33-3-10-3
HR — H (Kelliher)
Pitching — HO: Johnson (N) 9 in 6, Bemis (N) 1 in 2, Marks (H) 9 in 9. R: Johnson (N) 3, Bemis (N) 0, Marks (H) 2. SO: Johnson (N) 1, Bemis (N) 2, Marks (H) 7. BB: Johnson (N) 2, Bemis (N) 1, Marks (H) 0
Saturday’s result
NEOSHO 8, BROWNSVILLE 3
NEOSHO — Brad Wittnebel and Zach Lauersdorf combined for 13 strikeouts and the Neosho Rockets backed them with 13 hits in an 8-3 playoff win over the Brownsville 49ers on Saturday at Village Park.
Neosho scored five unearned runs off Brownsville starter Sam Wilhelms in the third inning to erase a 1-0 deficit and never trailed again.
Zach Brewer led off with an infield hit and Lauersdorf bunted him over. Brandon Egnarski reached on an error as Brewer scored to tie the game. Robby Proehl kept the rally going with a two-out single and Egnarski scored when Brent Young reached on an error. Proehl scored on an RBI double by Travis Wessels and Matt Beyer capped the rally with a two-run single to left.
Wittnebel gave up an unearned run in the second inning and another unearned run in the fifth. He worked around eight hits and four walks with eight strikeouts over seven-plus innings.
Brownsville chased him in the eighth with a walk and a base hit to right center, but Lauersdorf came in and snuffed out the threat with three consecutive strikeouts. The 49ers scored once more in the ninth on three hits, but Lauersdorf punched out two more hitters to end it.
The Rockets scored three insurance runs in the eighth. Brewer hit a leadoff double to center, Lauersdorf singled to left, Austin Gellar hit a sacrifice fly to left and Proehl finished off a 3-for-4 day with a two-run homer to center.
Noah Wenger went 2-for-5 and scored both runs out of the leadoff spot for Brownsville. Jimmy Held got thrown out after tagging up at second on an 8-6-5 relay from Beyer to Lauersdorf to Young in the seventh.
NEOSHO 8, BROWNSVILLE 3
Brownsville 010 010 001 — 3 11 3
Neosho 005 000 03X — 8 13 3
WP: Wittnebel LP: Wilhelms
S: Lauersdorf
Brownsville (ab-r-h-rbi) — Wenger 5-2-2-0, Murillo 4-0-1-0 Cole 5-0-2-1, Schnell 4-0-1-1, Schneider 4-0-1-0, Haus 4-1-0-0, Wagner 3-0-2-0, Homan 4-0-1-0, Held 3-0-1-0 Totals 36-3-11-2
Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Egnarski 4-1-1-0, Gellar 3-0-1-1, Proehl 4-2-3-2, Young 5-1-0-0, Wessels 4-1-2-1, Beyer 4-0-2-2, Crabtree 3-0-0-0, Savana 1-0-0-0, Brewer 4-2-2-0, Lauersdorf 3-1-2-0 Totals 35-8-13-6
2B — B (Held), N (Brewer, Wessels, Lauersdorf) HR — N (Proehl)
Pitching — HO: Wilhelms (B) 7 in 5, Muscatello (B) 6 in 3, Wittnebel (N) 8 in 7, Lauersdorf (N) 3 in 2. R: Wilhelms (B) 5, Muscatello (B) 3, Wittnebel (N) 2, Lauersdorf (N) 1. SO: Wilhelms (B) 0, Muscatallo (B) 0, Wittnebel (N) 8, Lauersdorf (N) 5. BB: Wilhelms (B) 2, Muscatello (B) 0, Wittnebel (N) 4, Lauersdorf (N) 0
