LAKE MILLS -- Gabby Wilke led all scorers with 16 points as Beaver Dam topped the host Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team 66-41 in a nonconference game on Thursday.
Annika Salettel and Kylie Wittnebel added 12 points apiece for the Golden Beavers (10-2), who are the sixth-ranked team in the WisSports.net Coaches Poll.
"They are a solid team that plays inside out and outside in," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "They have a good combination of speed and patience. Wilke and Wittnebel are real nice players. Beaver Dam is a good team. Tim Chase is a proven winning coach and I'm proud of the effort my girls gave."
Senior forward Lily Schuetz led the Warriors, who had a five-game win streak snapped and are 6-2 overall, with 10 points, sophomore forward Ava Stein scored eight and junior guard Marin Riesen contributed seven.
"I know the scoreboard wasn't in our favor but man, did I think my girls competed," Asmus said. "We went toe to toe and fought all game. It was a fun atmosphere despite being on the losing end. We needed to connect on a few more of those open looks to cut the scoring gap.
"I loved the intensity that both teams showed. It was a really fun game to play. I respect their program a ton."
The Warriors play Racine St. Catherine's at New Berlin Eisenhower High School in the Viking Holiday Classic on Wednesday at 10 a.m.
