BEAVER DAM - Junior guard Brady Helbing scored 24 points for Beaver Dam in a 78-54 win over Waterloo’s boys basketball team on Tuesday.
Helbing made six of Beaver Dam’s 11 triples. The Golden Beavers made 31 field goals as they improved to 5-0 on the season.
“Gosh, yeah (they have good shooters),” Waterloo boys basketball coach Trevor Deppe said. “Helbing came down and knocked down four straight 3s on us. We had to start stepping out further than we like to. He’s a good shooter. They went on a run, knocking down some big time 3s and pulled away a little bit.”
Junior guard Eugene Wolff led Waterloo (1-3) with 12 points.
"Maybe our guys felt just a little bit of pressure (playing a large division school), but the kids were relaxed and ready to go and put on a heck of an effort,” Deppe said. “I think we’ve been lacking that a little bit, but they showed up tonight."
Waterloo plays at Columbus on Saturday at 5 p.m.
BEAVER DAM 78, WATERLOO 54
Waterloo 23 31 — 54
Beaver Dam 38 40 — 78
Waterloo (fg ft-fta pts) — Hager 1 2-3 4, Huebner 3 0-0 7, Tschanz 2 1-2 7, Wolff 6 0-0 12, Christenson 2 0-0 4, Hensler 4 0-0 9, Ritter 2 0-0 4, Wollin 2 0-0 4, Ring 1 0-0 3 Totals 23 3-5 54
Beaver Dam (fg ft-fta pts) Bunkoske 3 0-0 7, Helbing 9 0-0 24, Schanfaberg 1 0-0 2, Kuhl 2 0-0 5, Soto 5 0-0 12, Schanke 2 0-1 4, Loomans 1 2-4 4, Abel 6 3-4 15, Davis 2 0-0 5 Totals 31 5-9 78
Three-point goals - W (Huebner 1, Tschanz 2, Hensler 1, Ring 1), BD (Bunkoske 1, Helbing 6, Kuehl 1, Soto 2, Davis 1)
Total fouls - W 12, BD 14
