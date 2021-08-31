MONROE – Luther Prep’s volleyball team finished second at Saturday’s season-opening invitational hosted by Monroe High School.
The Phoenix won their first four matches in straight sets to reach the finals, where they fell to Mount Horeb 25-13, 25-17.
“We were very pleased with how we did this opening weekend,” Luther Prep volleyball coach Erin Nottling said. “With only a few team practices under our belt, I was so proud of how they played.
“Mt. Horeb was a tough team and they made us work, but that is the kind of competition we will see all season so this was good for us to see. We are an experienced team with all juniors and seniors and that showed in our smart play today.”
Luther Prep beat New Glarus 25-16, 25-11, topped Darlington 25-22, 25-18, defeated Monroe 25-17, 25-12 and swept Wisconsin Heights 25-7, 25-17.
Anna Kieselhorst had a team-leading 42 digs and nine aces. Andrea Bortulin led the Phoenix with 44 assists, also contributing 18 kills, and Emma Bortulin had a team-best 25 kills, adding 18 digs and seven aces. Sam Fisch had 1.5 blocks, 24 kills. Ella Tomhave tallied 26 digs, four aces and 12 kills. Molly Fitzsimmons produced 23 assists, 12 digs.
“Andrea and Molly did a great job of mixing up the offense and Emma and Sam put it away when we needed it,” Nottling said. “Anna is such a scrappy player and not much got past her today. After an injury ended her last season, I am excited to see what she can do with a full season of play.”
Fisch, Kieselhorst and Andrea Bortulin were named to the all-tournament team.
The Phoenix host Columbus to open Capitol North play on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.