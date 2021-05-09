Lily Gifford scored two goals and added an assist for Watertown’s girls soccer team in a 7-0 victory over Luther Prep on Saturday morning at LPS.
The scoring began in the 14th minute with a Savannah Szalanski cross from the right which Natalia Cortes tapped in. Seven minutes later Szalanski sent in another cross from the right and this time Lily Oiler found the back of the net.
In the 32nd minute, Aubrey Schmutzler sent in a long ball from half field to Calli Tuchscherer, who pulled a move on the approaching keeper and scored her first varsity goal.
Throughout the first half, Luther Prep was able to thread Watertown’s defense a few times, but was unable to finish.
The second half opened with an altered line up for Watertown. With a ball from Lily Oiler, Lily Gifford decided to use her new found freedom as an outside midfielder to find some net just one minute into the second half with a beautiful shot from the outside left that curved into the upper right of the goal.
Gifford then assisted Autumn Meyers with a goal at the 52:43 mark. Making use of her remaining time on the field, Gifford found success once more with a ball from Emma Wuestenberg. To wrap up the scoring, Maddie Brunner followed up a shot by Natalia Cortes to score with under 6 minutes remaining.
Despite the score, Luther Prep continued to hustle and play hard through the 90 minutes. Jadyn Zechzer made eight saves for the Goslings while Reba Schroeder stopped nine shots for the Phoenix.
“Today was a tough game,” Luther Prep girls soccer coach Brent Archer said. “It’s not very often that you win 7-0 and lose 7-0 in the same week. We made some defensive mistakes and Watertown capitalized on them early. We will learn from this one and start preparing for a conference play again next Tuesday at Lodi.”
Watertown returns to action Tuesday at home versus Stoughton. The JV game starts at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity at 7 p.m. Fans are welcomed, but are required to mask and social distance by family in the stands.
WATERTOWN 7,
LUTHER PREP 0
Watertown 3 4 — 7
Luther Prep 0 0 — 0
W — Cortes (Szalanski) 14:00
W — Oiler (Szalanski) 21:00
W — Tuchscherer (Schmutzler) 32:00
W — Gifford (Oiler) 46:00
W — Meyers (Gifford) 52:43
W — Gifford (Wuestenberg) 55:00
W — Brunner (Cortes) 84:00
Saves — W (Zechzer 8), LP (Schroeder 9)
