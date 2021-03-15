UW-Stout senior guard Liz Oswald, a 2017 graduate of Watertown High School, was selected to the All-Sportsmanship team for the second time.
Oswald was a Blue Devil team captain for the second consecutive year. Oswald averaged 10.3 points and led the team in 3-point shots made with 17. The Blue Devils finished the abbreviated 2020-21 season at 2-7 overall.
A four-year player who has started all but one game over the last three seasons, Oswald wraps up her career scoring 555 total points, 122 assists, 55 steals and 189 rebounds.
Oswald was selected to the All-Sportsmanship team during her sophomore year. She also received the team’s “Tough As Nails” award twice.
Oswald is the president of the UW-Stout Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and serves on the Chancellor’s Intercollegiate Athletic Advisory Committee. (CIAAC).
Oswald was recently one of 18 student-athletes from across all levels of the NCAA and the NAIA selected to participate in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) “So You Want To Be a Coach” program.
The objectives of the “So” program are to increase the understanding and application of skills necessary to secure coaching positions in women’s basketball, increase the understanding and awareness of competencies necessary for success in coaching, introduce female basketball players to coaches and administrators, and raise awareness of the existing talent pool of female basketball players who have a passion and interest in coaching the game of women’s basketball.
The program will take place in the form of a one-day, on-line workshop, March 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.