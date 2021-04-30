Friday, April 30
Track and field
Dodgeland at Pardeeville invite, 4 p.m.
Jefferson, Lakeside at East Troy invite, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Waterloo at Wis. Dells tournament, 2 p.m.
Jefferson at Whitewater, 4:45 p.m.
Hustisford/Dodgeland at Kettle Moraine Lutheran, 4:45 p.m.
Marshall at Lake Mills, 5 p.m.
Johnson Creek at Cambridge, 5 p.m.
Softball
Waterloo at Wis. Dells Tournament, 1 p.m.
Kettle Moraine Lutheran at Lakeside, 4:45 p.m.
Lake Mills at Marshall, 5 p.m.
Johnson Creek at Fall River, 5 p.m.
Boys soccer
Lomira at Jefferson, 6:45 p.m.
Saturday, May 1
Track and field
West Bend West at Watertown, 10 a.m.
Baseball
Lake Country Lutheran at Luther Prep, 11 a.m.
Softball
Turner at Jefferson (DH) 10 a.m.
Cross Country
Jefferson at Whitewater sectional, Noon
