Friday, April 30

Track and field

Dodgeland at Pardeeville invite, 4 p.m.

Jefferson, Lakeside at East Troy invite, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Waterloo at Wis. Dells tournament, 2 p.m.

Jefferson at Whitewater, 4:45 p.m.

Hustisford/Dodgeland at Kettle Moraine Lutheran, 4:45 p.m.

Marshall at Lake Mills, 5 p.m.

Johnson Creek at Cambridge, 5 p.m.

Softball

Waterloo at Wis. Dells Tournament, 1 p.m.

Kettle Moraine Lutheran at Lakeside, 4:45 p.m.

Lake Mills at Marshall, 5 p.m.

Johnson Creek at Fall River, 5 p.m.

Boys soccer

Lomira at Jefferson, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

Track and field

West Bend West at Watertown, 10 a.m.

Baseball

Lake Country Lutheran at Luther Prep, 11 a.m.

Softball

Turner at Jefferson (DH) 10 a.m.

Cross Country

Jefferson at Whitewater sectional, Noon

