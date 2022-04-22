Winning pitcher Aaron Uttech led a 14-hit attack with three hits out of the leadoff spot for Columbus in a 15-5 Capitol North win over Luther Prep on Thursday at LPS.
Columbus (6-0, 3-0 in conference) broke the game open with a five-run rally in the second inning. Luther Prep slipped to 2-2 and 1-2 in conference.
“I was very impressed with how hard Columbus hit the ball,” Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said. “They consistently hit shots into the alleys for extra base hits. Add to that three mental errors by my team and you end up losing by 10. That was disappointing.
“But you have to find some bright spots early in the season and I would say that one was the fact that as a team, we only struck out four times. Another was the fact that we put a pretty good inning together in the fourth when we were down by eight and came up with 5 runs. But hand it to Columbus. They had a big time response in the next inning to put the game out of reach.
“It was really good to see senior Kyle Schupmann collect three hits, two of which were doubles. Junior Parker Winghart also had a first inning ground rule double to left center. Freshman Micah Westendorf is still looking for his first hit but he did drive in a run with a sacrifice to short left field.”
Luther Prep hosts Mayville on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
COLUMBUS 15, LUTHER PREP 5
Columbus 250 26 — 15 14 1
Luther Prep 100 40 — 5 8 2
WP: Uttech
LP: Winghart
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C (Uttech 4-7-5-3-3-0, Allain 1-1-0-0-1-0), LP (Winghart L 3-8-9-8-5-2, Winkel 2-6-6-6-1-0)
Leading hitters — C (Uttech 3x4, 2B (2), Link 2x3 2B (2), McCormick 3B, Opopor 2x2, HR, Nachreiner 3B), LP (Schupmann 3x3, 2B (2), Winghart 2B)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.