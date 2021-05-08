LOMIRA — Fort Atkinson and Jefferson’s boys soccer teams match up every season.
It’s fair to say the 2021 meeting had a little more juice to it.
The two Jefferson County rivals trekked to northern Dodge County for a Division 2 sectional semifinal at Lomira High School’s turf football field on Saturday afternoon. Fort Atkinson proved to be the more dangerous side and won 4-1.
“We’ve been rivals for a long time,” said Fort Atkinson senior forward James Keelty, a co-captain along with senior midfielder Landon Zorn and junior defender Scott Buchta. "We wanted this. We haven’t played them in two years, so this was very exciting to play them and beat them. We had to get used to the turf, but after that, it was just GG. Once we got a hold of it, we were just hitting the passes.”
The Blackhawks put the pressure on all match long and that pressure paid off quickly as the Eagles committed a foul in the box. Zorn buried the penalty kick to give Fort Atkinson a 1-0 lead in the third minute.
"Landon, probably our greatest captain of all time in Fort Atkinson history,” Keelty said. "Just a great soccer player. He's just so good and talented.”
Another defensive mistake by the Eagles at the 17-minute mark gave freshman forward Arion Dommershausen a great look from a sharp angle and he converted to put the Blackhawks up 2-0.
"They outplayed us, but we made a bunch of mistakes the first half,” Jefferson boys soccer coach Samuel El-Beri said. “We had the clipping for the penalty and then the other was missing the ball and that caused a shot on goal, so they were up 2-0 at half. They’ve got a couple good ball handlers, but we just didn’t finish. We didn’t play good defense today.”
Jefferson (5-5-1) had a few chances to respond in the first half. Senior forward Aaron Heine launched several dangerous throws into the box. He ditched his mark in the penalty area and got a look at the frame but sent his shot high over the crossbar at the 35-minute mark.
"We didn’t get too many chances on goal,” El-Beri said. "We should have had a couple. Jovanny (Ochoa) had a couple that missed.”
Fort Atkinson boys soccer coach Kent Lovejoy was hoping his team would match what it did against Whitewater in the regional final, breaking open a 2-0 game with a flurry of second half scoring for a 7-1 victory. Jefferson didn’t lay down, though, and stayed in it until the late stages. Still, Fort’s dominance in possession kept Jefferson’s top strikers, Heine and sophomore Kyle Erickson, from generating good one-on-one chances.
"Our team did a really nice job of holding onto the ball and controlling where we played on the field,” Lovejoy said. "That Jefferson team has a couple of really, really good players and the more time we can keep the ball away from those guys, the better off we are.”
Fort senior keeper Drew Davis finished with three saves, but it was senior back-up Raymel Encarnacion who came up with the save of the match.
Davis drew a yellow card for an illegal handling of the ball outside the 18 and had to come off at the 52-minute mark as Jefferson was set up for a direct kick from the right side near the box. Encarnacion had to come in for the set piece and made a huge play. Erickson dropped the first touch off for sophomore Raul Perez, who lofted a bending shot that Encarnacion just managed to tap out over the crossbar.
"Raymel was our starter last year,” Lovejoy said. "He just missed a big chunk of the year this year. He’s still working his way back. That was a huge save, that tip over the bar. That was one great play on his part, especially coming in cold, no warm-up? Wonderful job by him.”
With only one or two substitutes available, Jefferson wore down after that. Dommershausen notched his second goal at the 77-minute mark, running on to a ball that junior midfielder Casey Strayer directed into the box and finishing to the near post.
Dommershausen kept up the pressure and drew a yellow card after Jefferson senior defender Reston Rutherford wrapped him up just outside the box.
"He’s been a wonderful addition to our team,” Lovejoy said. "He had probably his best game of the season today and that’s never a bad time to have a sectional semifinal as your best game of the season. He was giving them fits. This surface, he’s not necessarily super fast, but he’s very quick. When you play on this surface, and your footing is so much better and the ball doesn’t hit weird things like it does in the grass, he can use that quickness to our advantage. He’s going to be a wonderful player for us going forward.”
Dommershausen capped off a breakout day with some give-and-go work in the attacking third to set up Keelty for an easy finish from the same spot he scored from just minutes earlier.
“Arion?, Dude’s a little beast,” Keelty said. "He had a great game. He finally showed out as a freshman. I love to see it. That was a great pass. I thought I was going to get an assist for him, but he had one for me, so that’s awesome."
Jefferson avoided the shutout with 76 seconds remaining. Fittingly, it was Heine scoring his 13th goal of the season and the 67th of his three-year varsity career off an assist from Erickson.
"I was trying to push him to at least get one and finish strong, El-Beri said. "It feels better that way. Losing 4-1 feels a lot better than 4-0. Fort had more possession, but we kept fighting. This for us, we never gotten this far. We’ve never been in sectionals before in the history of the high school. So whatever happens, it’s sweet. We were shorthanded. We couldn’t even sub with all the injuries and some of our players playing baseball, but we did what we could. We can’t get any fresh legs out there, but we put up a fight and that’s all we can ask from the kids."
FORT ATKINSON 4, JEFFERSON 1
Jefferson 0 1 — 1
Fort Atkinson 2 2 — 4
FA — Zorn 3:00
FA — Dommershausen 17:00
FA — Dommershausen 77:00
FA — Keelty (Dommershausen) 80:00
J — Heine (Erickson) 88:44
Saves - J (Schroedl 7), FA (Davis 3, Encarnacion 1)
