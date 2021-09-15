MILTON — Three players scored for Milton in a 3-2 win over Watertown’s boys soccer team on Tuesday.
Milton scored twice in the first 32 minutes and never trailed. Owen Harris and Liam McCloskey scored goals for Watertown.
“This one hurts,” Watertown boys tennis coach Clayton Kratzer said. “This is a game we needed to win and should have won. I think we were prepared but just didn’t execute tonight. Some of our players and the team as a whole was very up and down the whole match. It was just one of those games where lack of consistency kills your momentum.
“I know some of the calls had guys feeling handcuffed and unable to challenge for balls, but we shouldn’t have been in a position playing from behind in the first place. Milton scored quick in the seventh minute and scored another unanswered in the 32nd. We were able to get within one off a nice goal from senior defensive midfielder Owen Harris. A corner was put into the box that freshman defender Brayden Schmidt headed up and towards goal and then deflected to Harris for the finish. That gave us a lot of momentum going into the second half.
“We continued that momentum until Milton was awarded an offside goal 8 minutes into the second half. That really stalled us and brought our level down again to where it was at the beginning of the match. But we picked our level way up in the last 15 minutes. Junior goalkeeper Wyatt Steffanus had an amazing double save to keep us at 3-1. He saved a good shot and got up quick to dive the other direction to save an even better follow up shot. Senior Liam McCloskey put us within one with a nice goal off an assist from junior Denzel Esquivel.
“We pressed hard and put the ball in the net in the last minute of the match, but the goal was dubiously called offside. It was disappointing to end that way. But our message to the guys was that we need to be better and more consistent for 80 minutes so we can beat teams we are more evenly matched with. Milton was simply just more consistent than us tonight.”
Watertown travels to play Sauk Prairie on Thursday.
“We’ll remember this feeling for Thursday night in Sauk Prairie,” Kratzer said. “We know they’re a tough team, so we’ll need to be ready, sharp, and more consistent.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.