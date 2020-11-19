LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran senior receiver Tersony Vater scored on a 18-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Nathan Chesterman with 46 seconds left, but the two-point conversion was batted down at the line as Lake Mills held on to defeat Lakeside Lutheran 21-19 in a WIAA Division 3 regional championship game on Thursday at Lakeside Lutheran High School.

Charlie Bender had a 31-yard TD catch in the second quarter to put Lake Mills (7-2) up 7-0. Junior receiver Michael Stenbroten caught a 3-yard touchdown on the last play of the first half to send the L-Cats into halftime leading 14-0.

Lakeside (6-1) scored after a short field with a Micah Cody 2-yard TD run to cut the lead to 14-7. With 2 minutes, 21 seconds left in the third quarter, senior receiver Jaxson Retrum caught a 2-yard fade pass in the back of the end zone to extend the Lake Mills lead to 21-7.

The Warriors blocked a punt and returned to the 7-yard line, and Chesterman scored on a run on the next play to make it 21-13 with 8:10 left in the fourth quarter. Lakeside botched the snap on the extra point try and the two-point pass failed. The Warriors got the late score in the closing seconds, but could not pull even.

A full story with photos will appear in the Monday edition.

