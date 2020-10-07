Luther Prep’s football team is prepping for its first Capitol Conference tilt with new league member Hustisford/Horicon at LPS on Friday in Week 3.
The Phoenix enter the clash at 0-2 after losses to Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran while Husticon has yet to play this season.
Luther Prep head coach Justin Gregorius knows junior wide receiver/safety Blake Peplinski and senior wide receiver/defensive back Justin Kuehl lead a group of athletic contributors back from 2019.
“They are going to come out with lots of excitement,” Gregorius said.
Kuehl caught 27 passes for 502 yards and six scores last season for a team that went 8-2 overall, winning the Trailways Large Conference with a 6-0 mark.
For Luther Prep, the offense took a step forward last week. Senior quarterback Elijah Shevey completed contested downfield throws that led to second-half scoring drives in a close game at Lakeside and senior receiver Ben Cole had four grabs for 43 yards. Senior tailback Jon Holtz surpassed the 100-yard mark on just 13 totes.
“Right now we are preaching discipline,” Gregorius said. “On the offensive side be disciplined and on the defensive side be disciplined and make sure we have solid tackling.”
Husticon did graduate quarterback and leading rusher Dylan Schmitt, who threw for 1,470 yards and 15 touchdowns while completing 61 percent of his throws. He also carried it 142 times for 1144 yards and 16 scores.
Leading receiver and tackler Zach Kehl also graduated. Kehl caught 45 passes for 550 yards, compiling 87 tackles in 10 games.
Luther Prep’s defense kept Lakeside at bay before two long touchdown runs by Micah Cody in the fourth quarter put the game out of reach. Phoenix senior linebacker David Baumann is coming off a strong performance, according to Gregorius.
Luther Prep doesn’t have a lot recent film on Husticon but are looking forward to the challenge of facing a new foe.
“This is a new type of opponent,” Gregorius said. “We got rid of two teams were familiar with. The rest of our schedule is unfamiliar opponents.”
Husticon football coach Shannon Mueller was impressed with Luther Prep.
“Luther Prep looks good,” Mueller said. “They are returning quite a few guys. Their quarterback is returning and their running back (Holtz) is a stud. We knew he would be good. We were able to scout them when they played Lake Mills. They have a lot of good athletes on both sides of the ball. They played two outstanding teams and lost, but they are talented and they have a good offensive line.”
The Marshfalcons are in a rebuilding year with only a handful of returning starters. Among those on offense are senior receiver Dylan Kuehl, junior receiver Blake Peplinski, senior Josh Thomsen (moving from running back to left guard), senior Aydan Schwark (moving to right tackle) and senior Gavan Stark (moving to center).
Sophomore quarterback Landon Hintz has been thrust into the starting role to start the season.
“We can’t spread it out, because we don’t have the quarterback like we did in the past,” Mueller said. “We have to get the ground game going. We’ll have split backs and we’ll have to spread it around.”
Back to lead the team’s 44 defense are all three starters in the secondary — Peplinski, Kuehl and Austin Vincent. Thomsen and Stark are back on the defensive line.
Like all participating Dodge County programs, Horicon/Hustisford had to delay the start to the season two weeks longer than schools in neighboring counties due to Phase 1 restrictions based on COVID-19 numbers.
“This year sucks,” Mueller said. “When you lose kids who are supposed to play … We’re all living day by day. Will we have this guy or that guy? We’re not just one school, it’s two schools, which makes it trickier. But it is exciting to get to play. We scrimmaged Dodgeland last week. (Trojans coach) Paul School and I wanted to run some plays and have a little fun.”
