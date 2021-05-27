JEFFERSON — The Whippets swept doubles' action to earn a 5-2 Rock Valley boys tennis victory Wednesday over the host Jefferson boys tennis team.
At the top doubles' flight, Whitewater's Ramon Wence and Connor Stevenson topped Jefferson's Jacob Jureck and Tobias Weisensel, 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 doubles, the Whippet pair of Nick Wilson and Sebastian Cuellar earned a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Adam Huebel and Aidan Turner. Hector Rodriguez and Johan Perez collected a forfeit win at No. 3 doubles for Whitewater.
The Eagles won two of four singles matches.
At No. 1 singles, Patrick Traver topped Whitewater's Arno Crowley by a score of 6-3, 6-1. Jefferson's Vinny Bonofiglo beat Whitewater Elijah Grall at No. 2 singles 7-5, 7-5.
The Whippets won the No. 3 and No. 4 matches.
Shane Kinson won in two sets over Zephyr Marek with a 6-6 (7-5), 6-1 victory. Reilly Aschenbrener topped Matthew Buchholz at No. 4 singles 6-2, 6-3.
