Lake Mills senior quarterback Adam Moen accounted for four touchdowns, three passing and one rushing, as the L-Cats blanked Luther Prep 30-0 in a Capitol Conference game at LPS on Friday, giving first-year coach Tyler Huber a victory in his debut.
"It feels good," Huber said. "After it's all said and done, I've already moved on in my head to Mineral Point. That will be a tough test next week. We have some things to clean up. To get away with a W is awesome, I'm happy for our boys."
Lake Mills (1-0, 1-0 Capitol Conference) led 17-0 at the break on the strength of Moen connecting with junior receiver Michael Stenbroten from a yard out and Moen diving in from two yards away for scores.
The L-Cats dominated the third quarter, forcing a pair of three-and-outs and scoring twice in the frame for the final margin.
"We came out and battled," said Huber, who most recently spent three seasons as an assistant at Johnson Creek and also played receiver at UW-Whitewater. "For us to come over here on an away game and with them having homecoming, (Luther Prep was) ready to play.
"Offensively we were a little slow, we are implementing an offense and things are different. Terminology is different. For those guys to battle through that shakiness on the first couple possessions and settle in, I thought we did a great job of that."
Moen hit senior receiver Charlie Bender for a gain of 37 on the opening drive. A Luther Prep (0-1, 0-1) pass interference penalty in the end zone on 4th and 2 from the 22 extended the drive before sophomore kicker Mason Levake drilled a 37-yard field goal to open the scoring.
Phoenix senior tailback Jon Holtz broke off three first-down runs on the ensuing possession to move it near the red zone. A fumbled exchange, pounced on by senior lineman Josh Lescohier, ended a promising drive in the waning seconds of the opening quarter.
"In the first half, the first possession Watertown had they were running the ball on us," Huber said. "Defensive coordinator Steve Navarro made some halftime adjustments. From a physicality standpoint we settled in and brought it back to them."
Moen, who broke the state record for most combined passing and rushing yardage a season ago with 4,477, quickly took advantage.
He ran it for 11 yards and hit senior receiver Jaxson Retrum for a gain of 16 on 3rd and 15 to move the chains. Retrum picked up 19 more on the next play. Moen on third down then rolled right out of the pocket and hit Stenbroten in the back of the end zone for a 1-yard score, making it 10-0.
Luther Prep turned it over on downs when senior quarterback Elijah Shevey threw incomplete at the Lake Mills 37-yard line.
Moen found Bender early in the ensuing drive for a 50-yard chunk play on a deep ball down the right sideline to set up a scoring chance. Moen dove in from two yards out on the next play to push the lead to 17-0 at the break.
Luther Prep went 3 and out to start the third and Stenbroten had a nice return to the LPS 39-yard line, setting up a short field.
"We moved our defensive line around a little bit," Huber said of the team's halftime adjustments. "Brought a little more blitzing from the A gap, B gap standpoint from our middle linebackers. Our starting middle linebacker was a freshman tonight. For him to be underneath the lights on the varsity level is tough, but he did a great job."
Moen gained 15 on a quarterback keeper before a pass interference call in the end zone set the L-Cats up inside the 10.
Retrum hauled in a three-yard score in 1-on-1 coverage near the back pylon that made it 24-0 with 7 minutes, 5 seconds left in the third.
Lake Mills forced another punt as Luther Prep struggled to move the ball and had a couple penalties.
The L-Cats added to their lead with a 67-yard scoring drive capped by a short touchdown grab by sophomore Beau Bucholtz on a pitch by Moen, who was under duress, that upped the lead to 30-0.
"We had missed opportunities," Luther Prep football coach Justin Gregorius said. "Mistakes costed us to miss some scoring opportunities. Fumbles and penalties hurt us.
"Lake Mills' passing attack (was tough to stop). Moen didn’t hurt us too bad with his legs. His ability and no fear to get the ball out to his receivers (made it difficult)."
While the Phoenix didn't have the Homecoming game they had planned on, they were thrilled to have the chance to compete five weeks after the season was original supposed to begin due to COVID-19.
"Lots of excitement. It was obvious," Gregorius said. "Our kids were excited. Their kids were excited. It’s great for these guys to get out and play."
Luther Prep plays at Lakeside Lutheran next week.
Lake Mills travels to face Mineral Point in week 2.
LAKE MILLS 30, LUTHER PREP 0
Lake Mills 3 14 13 0 -- 30
Luther Prep 0 0 0 0 -- 0
First quarter
LM -- Levake, 37 field goal
Second quarter
LM -- Stenbroten 1 pass from Moen (Levake kick)
LM -- Moen 2 rush (Levake kick)
Third quarter
LM -- Retrum 3 pass from Moen (Levake kick)
LM -- Bucholtz 3 pass from Moen (kick failed)
