Johan Lopez scored a hat trick to lead Baraboo to a 4-2 victory over Watertown’s boys soccer team on Tuesday at Landsverk Field.
Lopez opened the scoring at the 9-minute mark. Watertown answered with goals by Denzel Esquivel and Nathan Pfeifer to take a 2-1 lead into halftime, but the Thunderbirds scored three unanswered goals in the second half to pull out the victory.
"This is the fourth time we’ve played Baraboo in three years so we’re very familiar with how they play and who their threats are,” Watertown boys soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said.
"Junior Johan Lopez is one of the best players in our conference and we knew he would get a goal or two tonight. The key to success was keeping him bottle up at least a little bit. He shoots so quickly and is usually on goal with a lot of power. Tonight he took a beautiful shot off a quick turn to put Baraboo up 1-0 early in the ninth minute. Our message to our players tonight was being confident that we can have success against them and to not worry about an early goal. We didn’t drop our level and equalized in the 13th minute when freshman Damien Ortega sent the ball in the from the right side to senior Jacob Narkis who lifted it to Junior Denzel Esquivel for the goal. Esquivel followed it up in the 40th minute seconds before half off an assist from senior Nathan Pfeifer.
We know Baraboo does not drop their level when down. Last year we were up 2-1 on them and they came back to win 3-2. We did a good job in the second half controlling the ball and creating chances, but Lopez was able to equalize in the 50th minute. We played an excellent 25 minutes after that, creating chances and holding Lopez to wide or high shots. In the 75th minute Watertown was called for a handball in the box and Baraboo was given and PK that Ronaldo Lopez put past junior goalkeeper Wyatt Steffanus. It’s really too bad that a game comes down to call like that which is called so inconsistently these days. Our player’s arm was in the expected position – the ball kicked into him without him trying to play it. It’s frustrating to have a great game decided by something like that. The last Baraboo goal was a throwaway as we pushed all our numbers up into a corner kick in the 80th minute to try and equalize. It deflected out to Lopez who sprinted down the field and just got past our last defender to put it into goal.
We didn’t get as many shots off in the match as we would have liked, but the percentage on goal was better tonight. Baraboo only outshot us 23-15 (15-10 on goal). We were also able to force a handful of corners that led to some good opportunities. I think this game got some of our guys out of the funk they’ve been in for a couple weeks now. If they can remember tonight and how they played, they can be very successful in all of our remaining matches.
Watertown travels to Beaver Dam Thursday afternoon.
“They need to stay hungry and play with the intensity and confidence they had tonight,” Kratzer said. "They need to continue to take one match at a time."
Watertown’s JV beat Baraboo 5-0.
BARABOO 4, WATERTOWN 2
Baraboo 1 3 — 4
Watertown 2 0 — 2
B — J. Lopez 9:00
W — Esquivel (Narkis, Ortega) 13:00
W — Pfeifer 40:00
B — J. Lopez 50:00
B — R. Lopez 75:00
B — J. Lopez 80:00
Saves — B (Huffaker 9), W (Steffanus 14)
