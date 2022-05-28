Sophomore Silas Winkel and junior Parker Winghart combined on a four-hit shutout as third-seeded Luther Prep defeated sixth-seeded Waupun 1-0 in a Division 2 regional quarterfinal on Friday at LPS.
Luther Prep (14-7) scored the only run of the game in the bottom of the first inning.
Winghart led off with a single to center, but was caught stealing. Marcus Winkel walked and Kyle Schupmann drove him in with an RBI double to left.
Mason Holz did not allow another hit in a strong outing for Waupun (14-13). He struck out eight and walked two the rest of the way.
"Our offense was pretty quiet tonight,” Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said. "Credit Waupun's Holz with mixing his pitches well. Kyle Schupmann jumped on the first pitch he saw in his first at bat and hit a line shot double to center to drive in our only run. That turned out to be the offensive play of the game."
Silas Winkel earned the decision with 3 1/3 innings of work. Winghart pitched the remainder of the game for a hard-fought save.
"Credit Silas Winkel for coming out and showing a lot of courage as he faced a very well coached Waupun team in his first tournament start,” Kiecker said. "He worked out of a bases loaded two out jam in the third when Kyle Schupman made a nice play behind the bag at second to catch a soft liner for the third out.
"But Waupun got to Silas in the fourth when they loaded the bases with one out. That is when Parker Winghart took over. He worked a pop fly and a ground out to keep Waupun from scoring in the 4th. He then only faced 10 more batters over the last three innings to get the save. Parker really dominated them and had the help of a great diving catch by left fielder senior Mikey Bublitz to lead off the fifth.
"Both teams played outstanding defense today. It started with sophomore Ben Vasold making a running over the shoulder catch in left in the first inning to rob Bryant Ferris of a certain double. Then John Westendorf made a very difficult play on a soft chopper to second that he had to charge to get the runner at first. That set the tone of how we were going to play tonight. We played hard and we played for each other.”
Luther Prep takes on second-seeded Capitol North champion Columbus in a regional semifinal on Tuesday. The two teams split their regular season series.
LUTHER PREP 1, WAUPUN 0
Waupun 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
Luther Prep 100 000 X — 1 2 0
WP: S. Winkel
LP: Holz
S: Winghart
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W (Holz 6-2-1-1-8-2), LP (S. Winkel 3.1-3-0-0-0-3, Winghart 3.2-1-0-0-2-0)
Leading hitters — LP (Schupmann 2B)
