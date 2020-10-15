Luther Prep's volleyball team won its regular-season home finale in straight sets over Fall River in a nonconference match on Thursday.
The Phoenix (6-5) earned a 25-14, 25-12, 25-14 win over the Pirates (1-8).
Luther Prep senior outside hitter Lauren Paulsen had 14 kills and 1.5 blocks. Senior setter Grace Kieselhorst led the team with two aces and 28 assists. Senior defensive specialist Abby Pechman totaled 21 digs.
The Phoenix conclude the regular season in the Lakeside Lutheran quadrangular on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.
