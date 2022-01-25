Pecatonica gets past Johnson Creek Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Jan 25, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JOHNSON CREEK — Chloe Schrapfer scored 16 points for Pecatonica in a 52-42 nonconference win over Johnson Creek’s girls basketball team on Monday.Senior guard Lexi Swanson’s double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds led Johnson Creek (7-9).Johnson Creek hosts Parkview on Friday.PECATONICA 52, JOHNSON CREEK 42Pecatonica 26 26 — 52Johnson Creek 19 23 — 42Pecatonica (fg ft-fta tp) — Schraepfer 7 1-1 16, Tisch 2 2-2 6, Hendrickson 2 2-4 8, Gross 1 0-0 3, L. Peterson 4 3-7 11, Green 2 3-7 8 Totals 19 11-21 52Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta tp) — Budig 2 0-1 5, Swanson 5 9-13 19, Patterson 2 0-0 4, Rue 3 1-2 7, Vallo 2 2-3 7 Totals 14 12-19 42Three-point goals — P (Schraepfer, Gross, Green), JC (Budig, Vallo)Total fouls — P 21, JC 17Fouled out — JC (Budig) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown man charged in OWI death No retirement 'rusting' for city auto savior Pedestrian killed by drunken driver Erickson turns in her keys Milton F. Wegner Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
