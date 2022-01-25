Bluejays lose to Pecatonica

JOHNSON CREEK — Chloe Schrapfer scored 16 points for Pecatonica in a 52-42 nonconference win over Johnson Creek’s girls basketball team on Monday.

Senior guard Lexi Swanson’s double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds led Johnson Creek (7-9).

Johnson Creek hosts Parkview on Friday.

PECATONICA 52, JOHNSON CREEK 42

Pecatonica 26 26 — 52

Johnson Creek 19 23 — 42

Pecatonica (fg ft-fta tp) — Schraepfer 7 1-1 16, Tisch 2 2-2 6, Hendrickson 2 2-4 8, Gross 1 0-0 3, L. Peterson 4 3-7 11, Green 2 3-7 8 Totals 19 11-21 52

Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta tp) — Budig 2 0-1 5, Swanson 5 9-13 19, Patterson 2 0-0 4, Rue 3 1-2 7, Vallo 2 2-3 7 Totals 14 12-19 42

Three-point goals — P (Schraepfer, Gross, Green), JC (Budig, Vallo)

Total fouls — P 21, JC 17

Fouled out — JC (Budig)

Recommended for you

Load comments