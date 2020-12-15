JEFFERSON — Noah Schultz got a first-period pin to lead the Jefferson wrestling team to a 48-30 nonconference victory over visiting Dodgeland on Tuesday night.
Schultz pinned his opponent 41 seconds into the 285-pound bout. It was the senior’s first victory of the season.
Of the 14 matches Tuesday, eight ended in forfeits.
“It was again a blessing for the team to compete,” Jefferson co-head coach Devin Weber said. “A lot of our underclassmen and new wrestlers got multiple matches tonight and got valuable experience that we can continue to build on. We did win on the scoreboard due to our numbers which is something we are proud of. Unfortunately they did win a few more on the mat.”
