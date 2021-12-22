SHOREWOOD — Sophomore guards Ellie Demet and Drew Hinrichs combined for 28 points to lead Watertown’s girls basketball team to a 55-32 nonconference win over Shorewood on Tuesday.
Demet scored eight of her 15 points in the first half, when Hinrichs poured in 10 of her 13 points as the Goslings led 33-9 at the break. Nine players scored for Watertown (7-4).
“We started slow and then we hit some shots,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. “Shorewood plays a real aggressive 2-3 zone. For the most part, we settled in and were patient and we got good looks. We didn’t rebound real well in the first half, but we contested enough shots to get a lead.
“In the second half, we got contributions form everybody. We have a full roster right now. That has not been the case for good chunk of the year. Everybody was able to get some good minutes. It was good to see everybody back.”
Jennifer Walls scored nine points to lead Shorewood (3-5)
Watertown hosts Mukwonago in the opening round of the Watertown Holiday Shootout on Monday at 4 p.m. The Goslings takes on Rhinelander in the second round on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. There are three games on Monday and five games on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“Mukwanago plays a tough schedule and still has a good record,” Stollberg said. “Rhinelander is 8-2. They are good team from up north. They should be interesting games. There are a lot of matchups in this tournament with schools who would normally never get a chance to play each other.”
