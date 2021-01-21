WATERLOO — Anna Lutz scored 23 points for Marshall in a 73-18 Capitol South win over Waterloo’s girls basketball team on Thursday.
Marshall improved to 15-1 and 6-0 in conference while Waterloo slipped to 8-10 and 2-5 in league play.
Waterloo host Edgewood on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
MARSHALL 73, WATERLOO 18
Marshall*41*32*—*73
Waterloo*9*9*—*18
MARSHALL (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 10 3-5 23; Anders 5 0-1 10; Rateike 1 0-1 2; Weisensel 4 0-0 10; Hellenbrand 1 0-0 2; Michalak 3 0-0 8; Nickel 4 2-2 10; Ward 3 0-0 8. Totals 31 5-9 73.
WATERLOO — Webster 1 0-0 2; Zimbric 0 1-2 1; Powers 2 2-2 6; Blundell 1 0-0 2; Huebner 1 0-0 2; Wolff 2 1-2 5. Totals 7 4-6 18.
3-point goals: M 6 (Weisensel 2, Michalak 2, Ward 2). Total fouls: M 10; W 12.
