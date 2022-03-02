SOMERS — It’s hard to beat the excitement of playoff basketball.
Junior guard Liam Carrigan scored 24 points and the ninth-seeded Lake Mills boys basketball team topped eighth-seeded Shoreland Lutheran 61-56 in triple overtime in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.
"It was great to see this result," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. "This was a loud, hostile road environment for a lot of these guys to get their first experience of playoff ball in. We made some mistakes and had some jitters early. That said, we had the toughness to build a lead in the second half and then made plays when it was needed to in the overtimes, which will be crucial for us on Friday and moving forward."
The L-Cats, who snapped a three-game losing streak while improving to 11-14 overall, needed 12 extra minutes on the road to get the job done. Freshman guard AJ Bender added 17 points and sophomore forward Matt Stenbroten chipped in eight.
Lake Mills was battling foul trouble at the end of regulation. Bender picked up his fourth foul with nine minutes left in regulation and did not foul out. Senior guard Ethan Foster and Stenbroten had four fouls at the end of regulation and each fouled out.
Carrigan, who hit four 3s, hit big shots in the overtimes and Bender and Stenbroten made big plays in the extra sessions too, according to Hicklin. The L-Cats defended for a minute at the end of the first overtime as the Pacers (11-14) missed in the final seconds. Lake Mills then defended for 45 seconds in double overtime, playing the period mostly through Bender in the post offensively, and grabbed the rebound, forcing the third extra session. The L-Cats jumped ahead by seven early in triple OT as Carrigan nailed a 3, salting it away at the line.
Lake Mills advances to face top-seeded Waukesha Catholic Memorial (15-9) in Friday’s regional semifinal.
"Excited to get a couple more days together and take on another good opponent," Hicklin said.
LAKE MILLS 61, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 56 (3 OT)
Lake Mills 20 19 22 — 61
Shoreland Lutheran 23 16 17 — 56
Lake Mills (fg fta-ftm tp) — Rguig 0 3-4 3, Stenbroten 4 0-0 8, Bender 5 6-6 17, Foster 3 0-0 7, Hagedorn 1 0-2 2, Carrigan 9 2-5 24. Totals 22 11-17 64.
Shoreland Lutheran — Ayala 3 0-0 7, Moyao 2 1-2 6, Pfielstiffer 4 1-3 10, Strutz 7 5-5 19, Cipor 1 2-2 4, Van DeWater 3 1-2 7, Evans 1 1-3 3. Totals 20 11-17 56.
3-point goals — LM (Carrigan 4, Bender 1, Foster 1) 6; SL (Strutz 2, Ayala 1, Moyao 1, Pfielstiffer 1) 5.
Total fouls — LM 22, SL 18.
Fouled out — LM Foster, Stenbroten.
