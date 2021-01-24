FORT ATKINSON — Watertown’s boys swim team was swept by Oregon and Fort Atkinson in a triple dual on Friday.
The Goslings lost to Oregon 110-60 and to Fort Atkinson 89-80.
Watertown’s 400 freestyle relay team of Jack Heier, Evan Jaworski, Liam McCloskey and Zach Jaworski posted the team’s only event victory, winning in 3 minutes, 46.35 seconds.
The 200 medley relay team of Zach Jaworski, Nathan Williams, Heier and McCloskey took second in 1:49.45, as did the 200 freestyle relay team of McCloskey, Jackson Barta, Evan Jaworski and Williams in 1:39.92. Other second place finishes were turned in by Zach Jaworski in the 200 individual medley (2:21.60) and the 100 butterfly (1:03.69), McCloskey in the 50 freestyle (23.81), Matthew Marchant in the 100 freestyle (57.02) and Williams in the 100 breaststroke.
Heier added a pair of third place finishes in 500 freestyle (5:52.59) and 100 backstroke (1:09.17).
