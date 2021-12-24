JEFFERSON — The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee felt right at home for Jefferson senior Brady Gotto from the get-go.
That feeling is one of the reasons that Gotto committed to run track and field for the NCAA Division 1 Panthers next year on scholarship, signing his National Letter of Intent to officially do so at JHS on Dec. 15.
“Their coaches showed hospitality towards me as soon as I got in contact with them and they showed a real interest in me,” Gotto said. “When I went on the official visit, I loved both the campus when I first saw it and the environment in Milwaukee.
“Meeting with my future coaches I realized they are great people and the team is awesome. They showed me around and let me try on the uniform. They showed they really cared about me. The team did too and I felt wanted there. Everything else from visiting the school to talking with teammates and the environment as a whole was awesome. I just fell in love with the place.”
Gotto is a sprinter on the Eagles track and field team that won a WIAA Division 2 co-state championship in La Crosse this June and contributed plenty to the team’s 40-point total, which tied with Lodi, and stood on the medal stand three times. In the 100 meters, he took third in a time of 11.05 seconds. Gotto followed that effort with a fourth-place finish in the 400 in 49.69, also running the lead off leg of Jefferson’s winning 1,600 relay.
“Brady is a very special athlete, obviously,” Jefferson track and field coach Doug Siegert said. “What makes him special is the range of races that he can run. He has been able to run any race between 100 meters and 400 meters at a very high level. Brady has competed at the state meet in the 100, 200 and 400 meter runs, as well as part of the 4x2 and 4x4 relay.
“But, Brady doesn’t just excel on the track, he also had an outstanding football career with the Jefferson Eagles. Brady was a top defender playing in the secondary, and a threat every time he touched the ball on offense as a running back. His strength and speed are a combination that can really open up a football game and a race.
“At the 2021 Rock Valley Conference meet, Brady won the 100, 400, was second in the 200, and third in the triple jump. He is able to run races, then be able to refocus on the next race or event.”
Gotto credits Jefferson’s coaching staff for their help and foresight into who he could become as an athlete.
“Coach Siegert, (Josh) Zeh and (Megan) Carstens have had a vision for myself and our team since I started,” Gotto said. “They pushed me to be the best athlete. Zeh spent time in the offseason and in-season to help. They were the ones that introduced me to the 400. I had never run it before and now it’s one of my most successful events. They also showed support and pushed me to become the athlete I became. I’m lucky to have coaches like them.”
Siegert has witnessed Gotto blossom as a competitor and a leader.
“Brady has grown so much for us. He came in as a freshman and we knew he was special,” Siegert said. “He proved it, making it to state in three events his freshman year and being the only underclassmen to make finals in the 200 that year.
“What he has done since then is more impressive. He has become a leader on and off the track. Brady makes those around him strive to be their best. What he did at the state meet this past year to help us win the state title was incredible. Being on the podium in three events and running lead off for our gold medal, school record 4x400. We are excited for his senior year as an Eagle.”
Siegert was equally complementary of what Gotto does away from the competitive arena — whether it’s in the classroom or the weight room — he has the drive to succeed.
“Our coaching staff knew we had something special in Brady’s freshman year when he made it to state in the open 200 and as part of our 4x200 relay and our fourth place 4x400 relay,” Siegert said. “Since then Brady has been the kind of athlete who will work hard day after day.
“UW-Milwaukee will be getting not just an athlete that can run, but is able to lead by example and through words. He has been such a rock for us during his career as an Eagle. Brady puts time in the weight room.
“Academically, he is one of the top students in his class. The Panthers are getting an all-around athlete, student and great person.”
Gotto, who was a first-team all-conference selection at running back after rushing for a team-high 861 yards and averaging 5.4 yards per tote while scoring 10 touchdowns for a team that went 9-2 and reached Level 3, has had to balance the different training regimens involved for football and track.
“There’s a lot of offseason work that goes into it,” said Gotto, who plans to study criminal justice with an emphasis on crime scene investigations. “Football is about being bulky, big and strong. To transition from that into track, in the weight room I do a lot of speed work after school from running to sprinting to working on mobility stuff. It’s different lifts to prepare yourself.
“In track, it’s about staying strong, fast, agile and fit. It’s nice taking the winter off to do offseason training. Zeh is there to help with workouts, and we’re ready to get fast.”
Gotto, who is the second oldest of five children, is relishing the opportunity to compete in track this next spring as the team looks to repeat its success, adding it’s a blessing to have his younger brother, Austin, on the team. He’s also appreciative of all those who have helped him get to where he is.
“I am so grateful for the coaching staff at Jefferson and my parents too,” Gotto said. “Without them, I wouldn’t be where I am today. Their work and hours supporting me means a lot. I give a lot of credit to them.”
Numerous schools across the state of Wisconsin showed interest in Gotto, as did Minnesota State University, Mankato. Gotto felt there were a lot more opportunities at Milwaukee, adding his love of the coaching staff, team and facilities made it feel like the right fit.
