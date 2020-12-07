One thing sure hasn’t changed in corona-times: Beaver Dam’s girls basketball program remains very much other-worldly.
The Golden Beavers torched Watertown’s proud defense to the tune of 30 field goals including 16 shots from 3-point range in an 82-38 win over the Goslings on Monday at WHS.
Maty Wilke led all scorers with 29 points including four triples, while Natalie Jens knocked down six 3s as part of her 22 points for Beaver Dam, which led 45-20 at halftime.
Senior forward Teya Maas led Watertown (2-2) with 16 points.
The Goslings trailed 16-12 after a 3-pointer by senior point guard Aubrey Schmutzler. BD coach Tim Chase called a time out, and from there, the Golden Beavers turned on the jets and blew the game open.
“The crazy part is, we actually played hard and played well, if you can believe that,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. “They hit 16 3s, and they attempted 31. That’s over 50 percent. And not too many of them were on the 3-point line. Many of them were deep. We played a version of our 1-3-1 zone to take away the lane and all the drives. We figured we’d have to pick our poison with the 3s, but I was banking on them hitting more like 30 percent of them.”
Watertown had to play this one without junior guard Lily Gifford, so Maas and senior Avalon Uecke brought the ball up for the Goslings.
“I am pretty sure they are the best team in the state, regardless of division,” Stollberg said. “I was concerned with their press. We had to play without Lily. They still got some turnovers, just not as many, but they shot the lights out.”
Watertown showed improvement at the foul line, hitting 12-of-20. Seven Goslings made the scorebook. Defensively, the Goslings held Beaver Dam 16 points under its scoring average. That’s right, this outfit is averaging just under a century per contest at 98 points per game.
“We were right there and competing well, but we missed too many lay-ups,” Stollberg said. “Our goal was to compete the entire game, regardless of the score. For most teams that compete against them, even good teams, the game is over within a couple of minutes. For us to compete for as long as we did is something to be proud of.
“Sydney Linskens did a good job stepping into a starting spot. Avalon did quite a bit of ball-handling. Aubrey took care of the ball in the halfcourt. The kids did a good job handling their pressure. There were a few times where we got a little loose with the ball, but that’s it. They threw a variety of traps and zones at us, and the kids responded well. That’s the most positive 82-38 loss we’ll ever have. The girls are fine. They knew what they were up against. This will make us better. I can’t be anything but proud of the kids.”
The Golden Beavers improve to 5-0.
Watertown plays at Portage on Saturday afternoon. The JV game starts at 11:30 a.m., followed by the varsity game at 1 p.m.
BEAVER DAM 82,
WATERTOWN 38
Beaver Dam 45 37 — 82
Watertown 20 18 — 38
Beaver Dam (fg ftm-fta tps) — Jens 8 0-0 22, Salettel 2 0-0 6, Wittnebel 0 1-2 1, M. Wilke 11 3-3 29, Hodgson 1 0-0 2, Yagodinske 4 0-0 12, G. Wilke 1 0-0 2, Oestreicher 1 0-0 2, Stonewall 2 2-2 6 Totals 30 6-7 82
Watertown (fg ftm-fta tps) — Meyers 1 0-0 2, Linskens 1 0-0 3, Quinn 0 1-3 1, Schmutzler 2 2-2 7, Hinrichs 1 2-3 4, Maas 5 6-9 16, Uecke 2 1-2 5 Totals 12 12-20 38
Three-point goals — BD (Jens 6, Salettel 2, M. Wilke 4, Yagodinske 4), W (Linskens 1, Schmutzler 1)
Total fouls — BD 19, W 10
