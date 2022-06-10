Five players from Watertown’s softball team were recognized in Badger Conference East Division all-conference voting held recently.
Sophomore catcher Drew Hinrichs, freshman pitcher Alyx Johnson and senior third baseman Maggie Strupp were named to the first team. Junior second baseman Abby Walsh was named to the second team. Senior shortstop Lauryn Olson received honorable mention.
“The five people that were honored with all conference are the five people that have kept us in it all year, and the people that we look to to lead our program and to change our program and expand it,” Watertown softball coach Patty Jansen said.
Hinrichs led the Goslings in total hits (31), RBIs (21) and doubles (8). Defensively, Hinrichs picked off nine base runners and her fielding percentage (.968) led all regular starters on the team.
“Without question, I think she is the best catcher in our conference,” Jansen said. “She’s proven that over the last two years, in my opinion. She just does things so well. The difference in Drew from last year to this year is what she has brought to us behind the plate. She’s confident. She makes sure everybody else is confident. She just exudes what we want to do. She’s got everybody going where they need to be going. She’s a leader, inside and outside. We would be lost without her.”
Johnson posted a 15-9 record on the mound and recorded one save. He finished with 141 strikeouts and allowed 59 runs (38 earned) on 121 hits and 56 walks for an earned run average of 1.72. Her fielding percentage of .963 was third best among starters. At the plate, her .329 batting average was third best on the team. She tied for second in total hits (28) and was second in doubles (7).
“(First team as a freshman), that’s huge,” Jansen said. “We talked to AJ in August and September. She hasn’t pitched since she was 12. I know it’s not what you want to do, but we need you to.
“The kid came in and worked in the winter. She put time in at the gym. Can you ask for anything more than she has given us? Absolutely not. She’s beaten some of the best teams in the state. She’s went toe to toe with some of the best teams in the state, with Chippewa Falls, and we just didn’t put any runs on the board for her.
“But she’s also such a power at the plate. You kind of forget and want her to excel in this spot and worry about the other spot later, but in the last few games, she has started to be confident at the plate and wanted it a little bit more.
“She took a ball to the face in Beaver Dam. The grit that that kid had that day and continues to have, we’ll take it from a freshman. She’s only going to get better.”
Despite missing the last 12 games of the season after suffering a broken arm in early May, senior third baseman Maggie Strupp was recognized for her talents in both phases of the game. She led the Goslings in batting average (.422), home runs (3) and runs scored (21). She added 19 hits, 11 RBIs and five stolen bases. Defensively, she had a .921 fielding percentage. She will continue her playing career at Coe College in Iowa.
“We miss Maggie,” Jansen said. “She had led us all year. She has led us in the weight room. She has led us in practice, she has led us in games. She is one of our captains and she is a phenomenal kid. She has done absolutely everything the right way and to have the bad break she had is tough for us, because this team was rolling.
“We can’t replace that. We can work around it, but you can’t replace it. You can’t replace a kid like Maggie Strupp. We would have said the same thing when we were done with our season, because we can’t. But it stinks to have to lose her in the middle of the season.”
Walsh tied for second on the team in total hits (28) and was third in RBIs (17). Defensively, she had an .883 fielding percentage.
“Abby continues to probably be one of the best defensive second basemen in our conference,” Jansen said. “When Maggie went down, we tried everything. We put her at third and tried to find somebody to play second. She did whatever she needed to do for us, but we run our whole defense through Abby. She is our pick up here, she’s our pick up person there. She can play anywhere, but she is phenomenal at second. She was a first team player last year. She just didn’t have the offensive average this year, but she’s our 4 hitter and she is going to stay right there.”
Olson missed six games due to injury, but made a huge impact in the 20 games she did play in. He .958 fielding percentage was fourth best among starters. At the plate, she battled .313 with 20 hits and 12 RBIs. She will continue her playing career at Benedictine University in Illinois.
“She’s one of the best defensive shortstops in our conference by far,” Jansen said. “She’s made some plays this year for us, even with the bad arm that she was able to finish. I think an honorable mention for her is due to her batting average. Getting her going would be a big thing for us. She has played four years in our program and has done everything she can to make us better.”
BADGER EAST CONFERENCE SOFTBALL
FIRST TEAM
Gwen Baker, so., P, Milton; Grace Schnell, sr., C, Milton; Harper Mayfield, sr., OF, Monona Grove (unanimous); Gabby Fakes, so., P/1B/OF, Beaver Dam; Audriana Edwards, jr., P/1B, Beaver Dam; Riley Czarnecki, so., P/OF, Beaver Dam; Alex Theriault, sr., U, Fort Atkinson; Karlie McKenzie, sr., P, Monona Grove; Paige Hanson, sr., C/SS, Monona Grove; Maggi Strupp, sr., 3B, Watertown; Drew Hinrichs, so., C, Watertown; Alyx Johnson, fr., P, Watertown.
SECOND TEAM
Ashley Vanderhei, sr., CF, Milton; Ella Knoble, fr., P/2B, Milton; Carlee Lapen, jr., C, Beaver Dam; Liv DiStefano, so., SS, Beaver Dam; Trysten Schroeder, jr., P/CF, DeForest; Ashlie Riley, fr., OF, Fort Atkinson; Emma Lee, sr., OF, Monona Grove; Dani Lucey, jr., 3B/SS/C, Monona Grove; Teagan Pickett, jr., 2B/U, Stoughton; Abby Walsh, jr., 2B, Watertown; Grace Fueger, jr., 3B, Waunakee; Morgan Ripp, jr., 1B, Waunakee.
HONORABLE MENTION
Milton—Hayley Reed, sr.; Kylie Reed, sr.
Beaver Dam—RileySchwartz, sr.; Makenna Fitzsimmons, sr.
DeForest—Avery Schaeffer, sr.; Halle Melter, jr.
Fort Atkinson—Macey Pease, so.; Alyssa Heagney, jr.; Kaylee Jordan, so.
Monona Grove—Bree Loushine, so.; Jeneya Marquez Perez, so.
Stoughton—Reese Koepke, so.; Charlette Albers, fr.
Watertown—Lauryn Olson, sr
Waunakee—Morgan Meyer, jr.; Katie Valk, jr.
